From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

These Bollywood films take you into the chilling world of black magic, with sinister rituals, vengeful spirits and supernatural twists that keep audiences glued to the screen.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 06:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic
Phoonk (2008)

Untitled-design-1Phoonk tells the story of a father whose disbelief in black magic is challenged when his daughter becomes the target of a tantrik’s curse. The film explores fear, superstition, and the psychological terror that comes when the supernatural intrudes into everyday life.

Raaz 3: The Third Dimension (2012)

Untitled-design-2Raaz 3 follows an actress who turns to black magic to sabotage her rival’s career. Her attempts to control fate unleash supernatural consequences, blending suspense, horror, and revenge in a chilling tale of obsession and power.

Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Untitled-design-3Ek Thi Daayan focuses on a magician haunted by a mysterious witch from his past. As eerie events unfold, he must face the dark forces surrounding him, uncovering a story of betrayal, fear, and the sinister power of black magic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Untitled-design-4Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 takes viewers to a haunted mansion where dark secrets and vengeful spirits create chaos. The film mixes comedy with horror as characters confront supernatural forces, making it both thrilling and entertaining.

Shaitaan (2024)

Untitled-design-5Shaitaan revolves around a family whose vacation turns nightmarish when their daughter falls under the influence of black magic. The suspenseful narrative explores fear, dark rituals, and the fight to overcome malevolent supernatural forces.

