From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bollywood star kids who didn’t pursue acting

Not all star kids enter Bollywood. Here are some celebrity children who have chosen careers beyond stardom.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bollywood star kids who didn’t pursue acting

In Bollywood, almost every star's kid steps into acting and enjoys the spotlight, but not all of them dream of following their parents’ footsteps. Some have chosen entirely different careers, focusing on their passions and building independent identities.

Here are some famous star kids who decided not to pursue acting and instead carved their own successful paths.

Untitled-design-1

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has carved a new path for herself. At just 27, she is an entrepreneur, co-founded Aara Health, a women’s health platform. Navya actively works to highlight issues related to women’s empowerment and gender equality. 

Untitled-design-2

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for his directorial debut with the web series "The Bads of Bollywood". Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, who's pursuing an acting career, Aryan is currently focused on direction.

Untitled-design-3

Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She is the elder sister of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. She began her career working behind the camera as an assistant director on Raaz 3 and later contributed as a screenwriter for Son of Sardaar. In 2018, she gained recognition from her book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier, where she opened up about her battle with depression from a young age.

Untitled-design-4

Aarav Kumar

Aarav Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, isn't interested in acting. He's excelled in martial arts, holding brown belts in Kudo and Goju Ryu Karate, and won a gold medal in Judo. Aarav is also studying fashion in London.

Untitled-design-5

Ira Khan

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is known for being camera-shy. Instead, she's explored direction and stage work, showcasing her creative interests behind the scenes. Ira shares aspects of her personal life on social media, carving her path.

 

 

 

