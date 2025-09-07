From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra are among the most popular Indian actors in South Korea. From 3 Idiots to DDLJ and Dangal, their movies and charisma have earned them massive fan followings across Korean audiences.

The global wave of cultural exchange has brought Indian cinema closer to audiences across Asia, including South Korea. While K-dramas and K-pop dominate international entertainment, several Indian actors have also carved out a special place in the hearts of South Koreans. Their charm, talent, and versatile performances have transcended borders, making them widely admired. Here are five Indian actors who enjoy massive popularity in South Korea.

Shah Rukh Khan

Often called the “King of Bollywood,” Shah Rukh Khan has fans worldwide, and South Korea is no exception. His romantic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and My Name is Khan have struck an emotional chord with Korean audiences, earning him a dedicated fan base.

Aamir Khan

Known for socially impactful films, Aamir Khan became especially popular in South Korea with 3 Idiots. The movie’s universal theme of education pressure and friendship resonated strongly with Korean youth. His role in Dangal further cemented his reputation as an actor who inspires.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's action-packed movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan introduced him to South Korean audiences. His larger-than-life screen presence and heartfelt roles, especially in stories of family and compassion, make him relatable and admired.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, with his stunning looks and incredible dancing skills, enjoys wide appeal among South Korean fans. Movies like Krrish and Jodhaa Akbar showcased his versatility, while his dance numbers remain a big hit on Korean social media platforms.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Among Indian actresses, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out for her global recognition. Apart from Bollywood, her work in Hollywood and international TV series has made her a familiar name in South Korea. Her bold, confident image resonates with young fans.

As cultural exchanges grow, these actors continue to bridge the gap between Indian and South Korean audiences. Their popularity proves that good storytelling, strong performances, and charisma can transcend languages and cultures, creating connections across the globe.

