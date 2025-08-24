From Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Bollywood celebs who married in their 20s

'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'
ENTERTAINMENT
These Bollywood stars tied the knot in their 20s, balancing young love with growing careers; some lasting, some ending in separation.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Childhood sweethearts Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2008, years before his breakout in Vicky Donor. He was 24 at the time, and the two have often spoken about growing together through career highs and personal challenges.
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi married his longtime partner Parveen Shahani in December 2006 in an Islamic ceremony after dating for over six years. He was 27 when they wed, and the couple has since kept their relationship largely low-key and away from the spotlight.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri on October 25, 1991, after years of dating. He was 25 then, and the two went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring power couples.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne on December 20, 2000, when he was 26. They later separated in 2013 and finalised their divorce in 2014; the two continue to co-parent their sons amicably.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan married his first wife Reena Dutta in 1986 at age 21. They divorced in 2002, and have maintained respectful ties as co-parents since.