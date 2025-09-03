Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

Let's take a closer look at some Korean celebrities who found themselves at the centre of controversy.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
Bullying scandals are unfortunately common in South Korea’s entertainment industry, often disrupting the careers of actors, idols, and rising stars alike. In a field where image and reputation are everything, even mere accusations can result in cancellations or significant public backlash.

Over the years, numerous Korean celebrities have faced allegations of school violence, verbal abuse, and aggressive behaviour, leaving fans divided between disbelief and disappointment.

Seo Ye Ji

 It’s Okay Not to Be Okay fame Seo Ye Ji's past allegations resurfaced. A netizen claiming to be her former schoolmate accused her of bullying, violence, and even stealing money during her school years. Reportedly, another victim accused her of physically attacking classmates she disliked. Due to these controversies, Seo Ye Ji withdrew from projects and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun to Seo Ye Ji: 6 Korean stars who made major comebacks after controversy

Song Ha Yoon

In April 2024, actress Song Ha Yoon faced accusations from a former classmate who claimed she slapped him repeatedly for 90 minutes back in 2004. Her agency denied the allegations, but reportedly, she had been forced to transfer schools due to a school violence incident. The controversy spoiled her reputation and left fans questioning the truth behind the claims.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

In 2021, Hyunjin, the rapper of Stray Kids, faced school bullying allegations. An anonymous individual posted a detailed claim that he verbally abused classmates in middle school. JYP Entertainment responded by announcing that Hyunjin would take a break. Later, Hyunjin issued a heartfelt apology on Instagram. After months, he eventually returned to his career, but the incident remains part of his life.

Jeon Jong Seo

Jeon Jong Seo, known for her bullying rumours in 2024. An anonymous post on the workplace community app Blind accused her of stealing classmates’ gym uniforms and bullying them in middle school. Her agency, Andmarq, quickly denied the allegations and took legal action against the rumours. 

Ji Soo

In 2021, Ji Soo, known for his role in 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon,' shocked fans when former classmates accused him of being a major bully in middle school. Reports indicated that he was physically violent and verbally abusive towards his classmates. Ji Soo responded by posting a handwritten apology on Instagram, where he admitted to his wrongdoing and expressed deep regret. This confession significantly damaged his public image.

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Jo Byeong Kyu

The Uncanny Counter star Jo Byeong Kyu was caught up in bullying rumours in 2021. Reportedly, his high school classmate in New Zealand accused him of verbal abuse and inappropriate jokes. Though the accuser later apologised and deleted the post. Jo's agency announced legal action. But eventually, he stepped away from the limelight and made a comeback two years later with The Uncanny Counter season 2.

