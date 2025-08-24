Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

From Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav to Manoj Bajpayee’s Satya: 5 iconic gangster movies that defined Bollywood’s take on Mumbai’s 'mafia'

Bollywood has often dipped into Mumbai’s dark underbelly for inspiration. These five gangster films stand out for their gripping storytelling, memorable characters, and chilling portrayal of the city’s underworld.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav to Manoj Bajpayee’s Satya: 5 iconic gangster movies that defined Bollywood’s take on Mumbai’s 'mafia'
Satya (1998)

Untitled-design-1Satya redefined crime dramas in Bollywood with its gritty realism. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film follows the journey of an innocent man who gets trapped in the violent world of Mumbai’s gang wars. Manoj Bajpayee’s role as Bhiku Mhatre became legendary and turned the film into a cult classic that continues to influence gangster cinema.

Company (2002)

Untitled-design-2This crime thriller offered a chilling inside look at the operations of the Mumbai underworld. Loosely inspired by real-life underworld gangs, the film focused on the relationship between two powerful men in the crime business. With stellar performances by Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Mohanlal, Company was praised for its sharp storytelling and raw intensity.

Black Friday (2004)

Untitled-design-3Based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s book, Black Friday traces the events leading up to the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts and the investigations that followed. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stood out for its documentary-style narrative, powerful performances, and haunting background score. It remains one of the most hard-hitting films ever made on Mumbai’s crime history.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Untitled-design-4Vaastav told the tragic story of a common man who accidentally enters the crime world and is consumed by it. Sanjay Dutt’s performance as Raghu won him immense praise and several awards, making the film one of the defining gangster dramas of Indian cinema. Its raw emotional depth and unforgettable climax cemented its place as a classic.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Untitled-design-5This action-packed film recreated the infamous 1991 encounter between Mumbai Police and gangster Maya Dolas. With an ensemble cast led by Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, and Suniel Shetty, the movie depicted the intense face-off in the heart of a crowded residential complex. Its mix of high drama and real-life inspiration made it a gripping watch.

