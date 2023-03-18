From Rs 500 per month to Rs 50 lakh per episode: Know inspiring journey of Zwigato star Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma, the famous comedian, is now a favorite household name in India. However, it wasn't always the same for him. In the beginning of his journey, Kapil used to work at a PCO booth where he earned a mere 500 rupees. Later, at the age of 14, he got a job at a factory where he earned around 900 rupees per month. Kapil used all his money he earned to buy things for himself and his family, as he didn't want to burden his parents by asking for money.

Sharing his memories of those days, Kapil says that he started working at a young age because he was ashamed to ask for money from home. After completing his 10th standard, Kapil started working at a textile mill, where the conditions were challenging, and the heat was unbearable. Despite this, Kapil persevered and continued to work there.

In 2021, it was reported that Kapil Sharma pays income tax of Rs 15 crore annually, which is a testament to his success. He hosted his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' where he emphasized the importance of paying taxes to contribute to the country's development. Kapil reportedly charges 50 lakhs per episode, earning crores of rupees every week. He also earns a lot from his films and advertisements.

Kapil's journey to fame began with the TV show 'Hansde Hansde Ravo' in 2006, where he first showcased his talent. He then won 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3' and received Rs 10 lakh as prize money, which he used to fund his sister's wedding.

Kapil's high rise to stardom came after he launched his own comedy show, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil,' in 2013. This show helped him climb the ladder of fame in no time, and later his show started telecasting on another channel by the name of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil is now in the news for his latest film, Zwigato, where he played the role of a delivery boy. The film's director, Nandita Das, has praised Kapil for his exceptional performance and says that he was the best choice for the role.

