From Radhika Apte to Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome: 6 talented but underrated Bollywood actresses who deserve spotlight

Bollywood has always been home to extraordinary talent, yet not every gifted actress gets the spotlight she deserves. While some names dominate headlines, many brilliant performers often stay under the radar despite delivering powerful roles. Here are six underrated Bollywood actresses who truly deserve more spotlight.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, known for her versatility, has mastered everything from indie films to mainstream hits. With roles in Andhadhun and Sacred Games, she has proven her ability to carry complex characters with depth and realism.

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal has quietly built an impressive career with standout performances in Manto, Mirzapur, and Delhi Crime. She shines in layered roles, yet often doesn’t get the big-screen recognition she deserves.

Tillotama Shome

Tillotama Shome is an exceptional actress who has delivered breathtaking performances in films like Sir and Qissa. Her ability to slip into unconventional roles makes her one of the most underrated gems in Bollywood.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma is often overlooked in mainstream cinema. From Page 3 to Lipstick Under My Burkha, she consistently proves her mettle with performances that leave a lasting impact.

Amruta Subhash

Amruta Subhash is a powerhouse performer who has impressed audiences with her work in Gully Boy, Sacred Games 2, and Choked. Despite her immense talent, she is still waiting for the spotlight she truly deserves.

Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami, with her raw and natural performances in films like Rock On!! and Bombay Begums, has shown a remarkable range. However, she remains underrated compared to her contemporaries.

These actresses are not just performers; they are storytellers who bring authenticity and depth to cinema. It’s time Bollywood’s spotlight shines brighter on them, allowing audiences to fully appreciate their brilliance.

