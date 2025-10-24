From Priyanka Chopra to Ali Fazal: Bollywood actors who conquered Hollywood franchises

Let's take a look at several Bollywood actors earning recognition in some of the biggest Hollywood franchises. These crossovers highlight the global appeal of Indian talent and also represent the growing collaboration between the two film industries.

Over the past decade, Bollywood has expanded its global footprint, with several Indian actors earning their place in some of the biggest Hollywood franchises. These crossovers not only highlight the global appeal of Indian talent but also represent the growing collaboration between the two film industries. Here’s a look at Bollywood stars who became part of iconic Hollywood franchise films and series, proving that Indian talent truly knows no borders.

Ali Fazal - Furious 7 (Fast & Furious franchise)

Ali Fazal became one of the few Indian actors to feature in the globally acclaimed Fast & Furious franchise. Appearing in Furious 7 alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, Ali played a key role in one of the film’s high-energy sequences shot in Abu Dhabi. Despite limited screen time, his presence in such a massive franchise marked a significant milestone for Indian actors in Hollywood. Since then, Ali has continued to balance international work with acclaimed Indian projects, proving his versatility and global appeal.

Deepika Padukone - Fast & Furious Universe

Before her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone was reportedly in talks for a role in the Fast & Furious franchise. While scheduling conflicts prevented her from joining the cast at the time, her connection to the team and her eventual collaboration with Vin Diesel in another major action series solidified her status as an international star. Deepika’s Hollywood journey continues to open doors for Indian actresses seeking global recognition.

Adarsh Gourav - Alien Earth (Part of the Alien Franchise)

Rising star Adarsh Gourav, best known for his breakout performance in The White Tiger, made waves internationally with Alien Earth, a series set in the iconic Alien universe. The show became one of the top 10 most-watched series globally in 2025, establishing Adarsh as one of the few Indian actors to lead a project tied to such a legendary sci-fi franchise. His nuanced performance in a high-concept story proved that Indian actors cannot only participate but also headline major Hollywood narratives.

Irrfan Khan - Jurassic World

The late Irrfan Khan remains one of India’s most successful and respected exports to Hollywood. His portrayal of Simon Masrani, the owner of the dinosaur theme park in Jurassic World (2015), brought a dignified presence to the mega-franchise. Sharing screen space with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan’s performance was widely appreciated for its warmth and gravitas. His contribution to global cinema continues to inspire generations of Indian actors to dream big.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Baywatch

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a powerful Hollywood debut as the glamorous yet menacing antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch (2017), based on the cult TV series. Starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, Priyanka brought charm and charisma to the film, standing out even in a star-studded cast. Her role in Baywatch cemented her as one of the first Indian actresses to seamlessly transition into mainstream Hollywood entertainment franchises.

Randeep Hooda - Extraction

Randeep Hooda made a powerful Hollywood debut in the Russo Brothers’ Extraction (2020), starring alongside Chris Hemsworth. Playing the role of Saju, a skilled mercenary with a strong emotional core, Randeep stood out for his intense performance and gripping action sequences. His fierce face-off with Hemsworth became one of the film’s highlights, earning him global recognition.

ALSO READ: From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: 6 Indian celebrities who are now global stars

Priyanshu Painyuli - Extraction

Known for his breakout role in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Priyanshu Painyuli took on the dark and gritty role of Amir Asif, a Bangladeshi underworld kingpin, in Extraction. His performance added depth and menace to the story, showcasing his ability to command the screen even in a global ensemble.

Tabu - Dune: Prophecy

The ever-versatile Tabu appeared in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the iconic Dune franchise. She plays Sister Francesca, a mysterious and powerful figure within the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. The series, set 10,000 years before the events of the films, promises to explore the origins of one of science fiction’s most intriguing worlds - and Tabu’s presence adds a layer of gravitas and allure.

ALSO READ: Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics