FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'

PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?

Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India

EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says it has become disconnected from ground realities: 'All is not well'

Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested

82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video

Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained

From Priyanka Chopra to Ali Fazal: Bollywood actors who conquered Hollywood franchises

Viral video shows lion making daring escape in moving truck while being transported in North West Africa; WATCH

Astronomers spot super-earth with potential for liquid water and life-friendly conditions; here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'

Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason

Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India

Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di

Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning funds from government schemes, PM Kisan busted in Rajasthan; Rs 3 crore, luxury cars seized, 30 arrested

Operation Shutter Down: Major cybercrime racket siphoning funds from govt...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Priyanka Chopra to Ali Fazal: Bollywood actors who conquered Hollywood franchises

Let's take a look at several Bollywood actors earning recognition in some of the biggest Hollywood franchises. These crossovers highlight the global appeal of Indian talent and also represent the growing collaboration between the two film industries.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 04:18 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Priyanka Chopra to Ali Fazal: Bollywood actors who conquered Hollywood franchises
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Over the past decade, Bollywood has expanded its global footprint, with several Indian actors earning their place in some of the biggest Hollywood franchises. These crossovers not only highlight the global appeal of Indian talent but also represent the growing collaboration between the two film industries. Here’s a look at Bollywood stars who became part of iconic Hollywood franchise films and series, proving that Indian talent truly knows no borders.

Ali Fazal - Furious 7 (Fast & Furious franchise)

Untitled-design-4Ali Fazal became one of the few Indian actors to feature in the globally acclaimed Fast & Furious franchise. Appearing in Furious 7 alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, Ali played a key role in one of the film’s high-energy sequences shot in Abu Dhabi. Despite limited screen time, his presence in such a massive franchise marked a significant milestone for Indian actors in Hollywood. Since then, Ali has continued to balance international work with acclaimed Indian projects, proving his versatility and global appeal.

Deepika Padukone - Fast & Furious Universe

Untitled-design-5Before her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone was reportedly in talks for a role in the Fast & Furious franchise. While scheduling conflicts prevented her from joining the cast at the time, her connection to the team and her eventual collaboration with Vin Diesel in another major action series solidified her status as an international star. Deepika’s Hollywood journey continues to open doors for Indian actresses seeking global recognition.

Adarsh Gourav - Alien Earth (Part of the Alien Franchise)

Untitled-design-6Rising star Adarsh Gourav, best known for his breakout performance in The White Tiger, made waves internationally with Alien Earth, a series set in the iconic Alien universe. The show became one of the top 10 most-watched series globally in 2025, establishing Adarsh as one of the few Indian actors to lead a project tied to such a legendary sci-fi franchise. His nuanced performance in a high-concept story proved that Indian actors cannot only participate but also headline major Hollywood narratives.

Irrfan Khan - Jurassic World

Untitled-design-7The late Irrfan Khan remains one of India’s most successful and respected exports to Hollywood. His portrayal of Simon Masrani, the owner of the dinosaur theme park in Jurassic World (2015), brought a dignified presence to the mega-franchise. Sharing screen space with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan’s performance was widely appreciated for its warmth and gravitas. His contribution to global cinema continues to inspire generations of Indian actors to dream big.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Baywatch

Untitled-design-8Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a powerful Hollywood debut as the glamorous yet menacing antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch (2017), based on the cult TV series. Starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, Priyanka brought charm and charisma to the film, standing out even in a star-studded cast. Her role in Baywatch cemented her as one of the first Indian actresses to seamlessly transition into mainstream Hollywood entertainment franchises.

Randeep Hooda - Extraction

Untitled-design-9Randeep Hooda made a powerful Hollywood debut in the Russo Brothers’ Extraction (2020), starring alongside Chris Hemsworth. Playing the role of Saju, a skilled mercenary with a strong emotional core, Randeep stood out for his intense performance and gripping action sequences. His fierce face-off with Hemsworth became one of the film’s highlights, earning him global recognition.

ALSO READ: From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: 6 Indian celebrities who are now global stars

Priyanshu Painyuli - Extraction

Untitled-design-10Known for his breakout role in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Priyanshu Painyuli took on the dark and gritty role of Amir Asif, a Bangladeshi underworld kingpin, in Extraction. His performance added depth and menace to the story, showcasing his ability to command the screen even in a global ensemble.

Tabu - Dune: Prophecy

Untitled-design-11The ever-versatile Tabu appeared in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the iconic Dune franchise. She plays Sister Francesca, a mysterious and powerful figure within the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. The series, set 10,000 years before the events of the films, promises to explore the origins of one of science fiction’s most intriguing worlds - and Tabu’s presence adds a layer of gravitas and allure.

ALSO READ: Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video
82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH vir
PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?
Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Karpoori Thakur govt for reservation?
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India
Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
Viral video: After Sakshi Tanwar, Bill Gates to appear to appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Smriti Irani's Tulsi DROPS this major hint
Viral video: After Sakshi, Bill Gates to appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE