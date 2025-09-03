Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season

Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far

From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series

Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

Bastian CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transf

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Female leads on Indian OTT are no longer just sidekicks or love interests, they’re driving bold stories, owning the spotlight, and carrying entire franchises with ease. Here’s a look at the top 5 queens ruling OTT franchises.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 05:12 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prajakta Koli

Untitled-design-1From YouTube fame to OTT success, Prajakta Koli has evolved into one of the most relatable new-age stars. Her popularity soared with Mismatched, where her effortless performance and emotional connect struck a chord with Gen-Z audiences, proving her seamless transition into acting.

Mithila Palkar

Untitled-design-2Through Little Things, Mithila Palkar captured the essence of love, companionship, and life’s everyday hurdles. Playing Kavya, she resonated with audiences by reflecting authentic emotions and the relatable ups and downs of modern relationships. Her natural performance established her as a beloved OTT star.

Ahsaas Channa

Untitled-design-3Ahsaas Channa, seen in Girls Hostel, Kota Factory and Half CA, has been steadily rising as a prominent face on digital platforms. By consistently choosing youth-driven narratives, she has built a solid bond with the audience. Whether playing a student or navigating personal journeys, she continues to strengthen her presence in OTT storytelling.

ALSO READ: From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without

Radhika Apte

Untitled-design-4Radhika Apte made her mark in Sacred Games with a striking portrayal of RAW officer Anjali Mathur. Her character highlighted the changing landscape of Indian entertainment, where women are stepping into powerful, layered roles. Apte’s strong screen presence continues to inspire viewers who crave impactful storytelling led by female protagonists.

Taapsee Pannu

Untitled-design-5With gripping narratives like Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has shown her versatility and flair for thrillers. Known for choosing bold scripts and experimenting with characters, she delivers twists and intensity while also keeping her screen charm intact.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities...
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Pavitra Rishta's co-star, her 'first friend' Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart to even..'
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart'
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, know in detail about Maratha reservation
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, details here
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move
Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence
Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating V-P residence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE