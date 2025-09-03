From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Female leads on Indian OTT are no longer just sidekicks or love interests, they’re driving bold stories, owning the spotlight, and carrying entire franchises with ease. Here’s a look at the top 5 queens ruling OTT franchises.
From YouTube fame to OTT success, Prajakta Koli has evolved into one of the most relatable new-age stars. Her popularity soared with Mismatched, where her effortless performance and emotional connect struck a chord with Gen-Z audiences, proving her seamless transition into acting.
Through Little Things, Mithila Palkar captured the essence of love, companionship, and life’s everyday hurdles. Playing Kavya, she resonated with audiences by reflecting authentic emotions and the relatable ups and downs of modern relationships. Her natural performance established her as a beloved OTT star.
Ahsaas Channa, seen in Girls Hostel, Kota Factory and Half CA, has been steadily rising as a prominent face on digital platforms. By consistently choosing youth-driven narratives, she has built a solid bond with the audience. Whether playing a student or navigating personal journeys, she continues to strengthen her presence in OTT storytelling.
Radhika Apte made her mark in Sacred Games with a striking portrayal of RAW officer Anjali Mathur. Her character highlighted the changing landscape of Indian entertainment, where women are stepping into powerful, layered roles. Apte’s strong screen presence continues to inspire viewers who crave impactful storytelling led by female protagonists.
With gripping narratives like Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has shown her versatility and flair for thrillers. Known for choosing bold scripts and experimenting with characters, she delivers twists and intensity while also keeping her screen charm intact.