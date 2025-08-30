From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025

Parineeti Chopra, Patralekhaa, Gauahar Khan and more Bollywood celebs are embracing parenthood in 2025. From first-time parents to second pregnancies, here’s who’s expecting.

Bollywood has a new wave of joy as many celebrity couples gear up to welcome their little bundles of joy. From Parineeti Chopra to Patralekhaa, here's a look at the stars who are embracing parenthood in 2025.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha





Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The actress who is married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in 2023 recently announced that she is expecting her first child. Known for films like Ishaqzaade and Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti seems ready for a new chapter in life.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa





One of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to welcome their first baby. Married in 2021 after a decade-long relationship, their pregnancy news has delighted fans who adore their love story.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan





Arbaaz Khan, who married makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private ceremony in December 2023, is reportedly going to be a father again. The actor already shares a son, Arhaan, with ex-wife Malaika Arora. This marks a fresh new start for him and Sshura.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar





Reality star Gauahar Khan and her choreographer husband Zaid Darbar, who already have a son, shared the news of their second pregnancy in a fun video online. The quirky announcement was loved by fans.

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga





Actress Malvika Raaj, remembered as young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is also expecting her first child with husband Pranav Bagga. She made the announcement with adorable “Mom” and “Dad” hats, winning hearts across social media.





