From Paheli to OMG: 5 Bollywood films that turn ancient Indian myths into modern epics

ENTERTAINMENT
From Paheli to OMG – Oh My God!, Bollywood has creatively reimagined Indian mythology, mixing folklore, faith, and fantasy with modern visuals and themes, making ancient stories relevant for today’s audience.
Bollywood has long drawn inspiration from India’s rich cultural and mythological heritage. From ancient folklore to spiritual texts, several Hindi films have reinterpreted timeless tales through contemporary lenses. Here are five such movies that blend tradition with modern storytelling.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Paheli brought a centuries-old Rajasthani folktale to life. The story of a spirit taking human form to be with a lonely wife reflects deep mythological themes of love, desire, and supernatural longing.
Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro blended history with myth, reimagining life in the Indus Valley. The story included themes like prophecy, heroism, and cultural rebirth which was common in ancient Indian lore. It served as both a historical epic and a mythological revival.
Karan Arjun, a 90s blockbuster, borrowed from beliefs in reincarnation and karma. The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer portrayed two brothers reborn to avenge their mother’s suffering. This mythic cycle of justice echoed age-old Indian stories of dharma and destiny.
Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra Part One – Shiva created a fictional universe grounded in Indian mythology. Drawing from the concept of divine astras (celestial weapons), the film used high-end VFX to introduce cosmic energy and superhero-style action, aiming to connect younger audiences with spiritual ideas.
Based on a Gujarati play, OMG – Oh My God! portrayed a man who sues God after his shop is destroyed. The satirical film raised age-old questions around belief, blind faith, and divine justice. With witty storytelling, it reintroduced philosophical debates rooted in Indian mythology.