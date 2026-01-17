FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking over Gen Z

These tracks blend raw authenticity with bold confidence, capturing ambition and hustle through unique stories. From Nazz's 'Heavy Driver' to MC Stan's '911 Porsche,' they combine global influence with personal expression, showcasing the power of urban music.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

From Nazz to MC Stan: 5 popular rappers, their popular songs taking over Gen Z
1. Heavy driver - Nazz

https://youtu.be/agxQSY0CMyM?si=TSYPubCh1I8JaFnO

Nazz doesn't whisper, he roars. Heavy Driver is all about momentum, confidence, and hunger. The track hits like a late-night highway run, where ambition fuels every verse. The track leans into power, speed, and self-belief, carried by a beat that feels designed for late-night drives and packed speakers. What makes this track stand out isn’t just its sound, but its attitude; it doesn't plead for attention, it steals it. Nazz positions himself as a force in motion, uninterested in distractions, focused only on the road ahead. It’s the kind of song thay doesnt just play, it just flows.

2. Fame Us - 7Bantai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyFSZU2jCs8

Fame is rooted in the rawness of lived experience. It explores the spirit of Mumbai, meaning the everyday hustle, the culture, in a gentle yet peppy and catchy way.  It not only tells its story, but it also owns it. This high-energy track from Tu Yaa Main is not just telling a story; with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s moves, it’s here to own it. The film is set to hit the theatres on 13th February 2026.   

3. Mat Kar Lala - Emiway Bantai

https://youtu.be/mZzu9VrWJKQ?si=8FWvt3clHCV_-gtu

Emiway Bantai has always understood the power of personality, and Mat Kar Lala thrives on that instinct. The song is playful, sharp, and intentionally confrontational. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it also doesn't back down. Bantai plays with tone, rhythm, and swagger, turning every line into a punchline. Its the kind of track that works equally well in a club setting or through headphones, because it commands attention wherever it goes.

4. Run it up - Humankind

https://youtu.be/MbJ72KO5khs?si=i_oZpaS-rvN4z6IH

Run It Up feels expansive. Humankind blends international influencers with a strong personal voice, creating a track that sounds global but remains grounded in individual ambition. The production is slick, modern, and immersive, designed to feel larger than life. This is music built on momentum. The lyrics push forward, the beat never settles, and the energy stays high throughout. Run It Up doesn't just celebrate success, it visualises it. Every verse feels like a declaration of survival.

5. 911 Porche - MC Stan

https://youtu.be/TD1idODNuTE?si=rAplxd2O5_j7rNtc

MC Stan has never been interested in fitting neatly into boxes, and 911 Porsche is no exception. The track is unpredictable, chaotic, and deeply expressive. It doesn't follow conventional structure; it bends it. What makes this song compelling is its unpredictability. One moment it feels like a flex, the next like a confession. Stan’s voice carries a rawness that feels instinctive rather than rehearsed.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

This isn’t polishes rebellion, its honest, unfiltered expression. From late-night drives to crowded dance floors, these songs don’t just fill silence; they define moments. And as this wave continues to grow, one thing is clear: urban music isn’t just being heard anymore, it’s being felt.

