From Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men

ENTERTAINMENT
In the world of South cinema, love has often transcended age. Several celebrated actresses chose life partners younger than them, proving that age is just a number when it comes to companionship. Here’s a look at five such actresses who found lasting love beyond age barriers.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai, internationally known after winning Miss World and carving a huge film career, married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Born in 1973, she is about two years older than Abhishek, but their bond has always stood strong, making them one of the most admired couples.
Sneha
Popular across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, Sneha is loved for her girl-next-door roles. Born in 1981, she married actor Prasanna in 2012, who was born in 1982. Sneha is around ten months older, and their marriage is often praised for being grounded and drama-free.
Namrata Shirodkar
Former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar married Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. Born in 1972, she is three years older than Mahesh. Their strong marriage and Namrata’s supportive role have made them one of Tollywood’s most respected couples.
Radhika Pandit
Known for her charm in Kannada cinema, Radhika Pandit married superstar Yash in 2016. Born in 1984, she is two years older than him. The duo are now considered Sandalwood’s power couple, balancing family life and stardom with grace.
Nayanthara
The 'Lady Superstar' of South cinema, Nayanthara tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan. Born in 1984, she is one year older than him. Their wedding was a celebrated event, and the couple is admired for their love and mutual respect.