From Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others

Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details

Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…

President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war

Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 popular Indian cricketers who love these football clubs

Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers

Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers

America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others

Supreme Court Notes Petition on Uttarakhand Helicopter Crashes

Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge

Swetha Ravipudi: Expert in Secure and Resilient AI Infrastructure

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details

Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protec

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men

In the world of South cinema, love has often transcended age. Several celebrated actresses chose life partners younger than them, proving that age is just a number when it comes to companionship. Here’s a look at five such actresses who found lasting love beyond age barriers.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 05:33 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men

TRENDING NOW

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Untitled-design-1Aishwarya Rai, internationally known after winning Miss World and carving a huge film career, married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Born in 1973, she is about two years older than Abhishek, but their bond has always stood strong, making them one of the most admired couples.

Sneha

Untitled-design-2Popular across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, Sneha is loved for her girl-next-door roles. Born in 1981, she married actor Prasanna in 2012, who was born in 1982. Sneha is around ten months older, and their marriage is often praised for being grounded and drama-free.

Namrata Shirodkar

Untitled-design-3Former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar married Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. Born in 1972, she is three years older than Mahesh. Their strong marriage and Namrata’s supportive role have made them one of Tollywood’s most respected couples.

ALSO READ: 5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets

Radhika Pandit

Untitled-design-4Known for her charm in Kannada cinema, Radhika Pandit married superstar Yash in 2016. Born in 1984, she is two years older than him. The duo are now considered Sandalwood’s power couple, balancing family life and stardom with grace.

Nayanthara

Untitled-design-5The 'Lady Superstar' of South cinema, Nayanthara tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan. Born in 1984, she is one year older than him. Their wedding was a celebrated event, and the couple is admired for their love and mutual respect.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics
Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics
President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war
Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'pe
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE