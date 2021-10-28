From multi-crore bungalow to Rs 8 crore Rolls Royce: Look at expensive things owned by Prabhas

Prabhas, who turned 42 on October 23, is popularly known for being the lead actor in the SS Rajamouli directed movie 'Baahubali'. He is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry. Additionally, he is also the first South Indian actor who has his wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. His hard work and dedication towards his work have made him the superstar he is today. He was awarded the Santosham Film award for the best young performer. According to Bollywood Life, Prabhas charges Rs 80 crore to 120 crores per movie. Now you must be thinking about his expenses! Therefore, we will tell you about the most expensive things the superstar owns.

Lavish bungalow with a fully equipped gym

Reportedly, Prabhas owns a beautiful lavish bungalow in the Jubilee Hills area, one of the poshest locations in Hyderabad. His sprawling bungalow is worth Rs 60 crore, as per media reports. The actor has a fully equipped super-premium gym worth Rs 1.5 crore inside his luxurious bungalow.

BMW X3M Sport and 3/8Jaguar XJR

Prabhas is no stranger to expensive and luxury cars as he owns a beautiful BMW X3M Sport which is worth Rs 73 lakh. Apart from BMW X3M Sport, Prabhas owns a Jaguar XJR which costs Rs 2.03 crore.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

A Lamborghini Aventador Roadster worth Rs 6 crore was purchased by Prabhas earlier this year. This news was shared by one of his fans on Twitter.

Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography

Prabhas has got his Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography customised before shipping it to India. The cost of his car is around Rs 3 crore.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The south Indian actor added a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 8 crore to his collection. Also, he spent Rs 2.5 crore for customising the interiors.

On the work front, Prabhas has several movies in the pipeline including ‘Adipurush’, ‘Radhe Shyam’, and ‘Salaar’. Film ‘Radhe Shyam’ will be released on January 14, 2022, while ‘Salaar’ will release on April 14, 2022. However, ‘Adipurush’ will hit the screens on August 11, 2022.