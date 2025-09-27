Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan: Indian actors with the most National Film Awards as of 2025

As of 2025, Indian cinema legends Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, and Kamal Haasan lead with five National Film Awards each, while Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush, and Kangana Ranaut follow with four, showcasing their unmatched talent and legacy in Indian film history.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan: Indian actors with the most National Film Awards as of 2025
The National Film Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades in Indian cinema, honours excellence in film annually. Recognised for their artistic merit and integrity, these awards celebrate the finest talents across multiple languages and categories. Over the years, several Indian actors have left an indelible mark with their multiple wins, reflecting their versatility and contribution to the film industry. As of 2025, here’s a look at the Indian actors who have won the most National Film Awards, and who tops the list.

Mohanlal - 5 National Awards

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has proven his versatility across genres, bagging five National Awards. His wins include two Best Actor awards, a Special Jury Award, a Special Mention, and one as a producer for Best Feature Film. His career reflects a rare combination of commercial appeal and artistic depth.

Prakash Raj - 5 National Awards

Known for his impeccable dialogue delivery and range, Prakash Raj has also won five National Awards, spread across acting categories and production. Equally powerful in negative, comic, and character roles, he has earned recognition not only in Kannada cinema but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

Kamal Haasan - 5 National Awards

The legendary actor from Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan, leads with a total of five National Film Awards. Known for his transformative performances in films like Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, and Indian, Haasan’s ability to immerse himself in complex characters has earned him critical acclaim time and again.

Shabana Azmi - 5 National Awards

Shabana Azmi holds the record for the most wins by any Indian actress. With powerful performances in films like Ankur, Arth, Paar, and Godmother, Azmi’s filmography is a masterclass in nuanced acting. Her five Best Actress awards showcase her dominance in Indian parallel and mainstream cinema alike.

Amitabh Bachchan - 4 National Awards

A towering figure in Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has secured four Best Actor National Awards. His standout roles in Agneepath (1990), Black (2005), Paa (2009), and Piku (2015) highlight the breadth of his talent, from intense drama to emotional storytelling.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’

Manoj Bajpayee - 4 National Awards

Manoj Bajpayee has carved a niche for himself with critically acclaimed performances in Satya, Pinjar, Bhonsle, and The Family Man. Known for his intense screen presence and grounded acting, Bajpayee’s four wins reflect his growing legacy.

Dhanush - 4 National Awards

A pan-India star, Dhanush has impressed audiences in both Tamil and Hindi films. His wins include Aadukalam and Asuran, showcasing his command over emotionally demanding roles.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji won their first National Award

This year’s National Film Awards brought extra delight for Bollywood fans, with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji earning their first-ever National Awards. Adding to the celebration, Vikrant Massey and Karan Johar were also honoured at the 2025 National Film Awards.

While Kamal Haasan and Shabana Azmi lead with five National Awards each, Amitabh Bachchan holds the crown for most Best Actor wins. These actors not only dominate awards charts but continue to inspire generations with their craft.

