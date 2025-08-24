Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Military Prosecutor Doberman to Devil Judge: 5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar

Loved Beyond the Bar? Dive into these 5 must-watch courtroom K-dramas: Law School, Military Prosecutor Doberman, The Devil Judge, Innocent Defendant, and Juvenile Justice. Packed with suspense, twists, and moral dilemmas, these legal dramas will keep you hooked.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

From Military Prosecutor Doberman to Devil Judge: 5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
Courtroom dramas have a unique charm, intense arguments, moral dilemmas, and gripping twists that keep viewers hooked till the very end. If you recently enjoyed Beyond the Bar and are looking for more legal K-dramas packed with suspense, emotion, and powerful performances, here are five must-watch shows for your watchlist.

Law School (2021)

Untitled-design-63

Set in South Korea’s top law university, Law School follows students and professors caught in a shocking murder trial. The series dives deep into legal ethics, justice, and the personal struggles of aspiring lawyers, making it an engaging watch for fans of courtroom thrillers.

Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022)

Untitled-design-64

Starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah, this drama blends military action with courtroom battles. It follows a military prosecutor who initially takes the job for money but later transforms into a defender of justice. The show’s mix of legal drama and high-stakes action sets it apart.

The Devil Judge (2021)

Untitled-design-65

A dystopian legal thriller, The Devil Judge imagines a world where trials are turned into live reality shows. Starring Ji Sung, it questions morality, justice, and corruption while delivering jaw-dropping twists. Its unique setup makes it a must-watch for fans of unconventional courtroom dramas.

Innocent Defendant (2017)

Untitled-design-67

This intense thriller tells the story of a prosecutor who wakes up in prison, accused of murdering his wife and daughter. With no memory of the crime, he must prove his innocence while battling a powerful enemy. Ji Sung’s stellar performance makes this one unforgettable.

Juvenile Justice (2022)

Untitled-design-66

Starring Kim Hye-soo, Juvenile Justice tackles cases involving young offenders and explores the complex line between justice and compassion. Its bold storytelling and thought-provoking themes shed light on issues rarely addressed in K-dramas.

From the thought-provoking Law School to the intense Innocent Defendant, these courtroom K-dramas bring suspense, moral dilemmas, and powerful storytelling to the screen. If you loved Beyond the Bar, these series will keep you just as hooked.

