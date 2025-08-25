From Mani Ratnam to Priyadarshan, S Shankar: 5 South Indian directors who found success in Bollywood with their films

South Indian filmmakers have brought their unique storytelling to Bollywood, creating some unforgettable films. From Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se to A.R. Murugadoss’s Ghajini and Priyadarshan’s iconic comedies, these directors impressed Hindi cinema lovers with their blockbuster hits.

South Indian cinema has always been admired for its gripping storytelling, brilliance, and unique style of filmmaking. Over the years, several renowned South Indian directors have ventured into Bollywood, bringing their distinct vision and creativity to Hindi cinema. While some re-created their regional successes, others gave Bollywood fresh narratives that became instant favourites among audiences. Let’s look at five South Indian directors who won hearts with their Bollywood outings.

Mani Ratnam

A legend in Indian cinema, Mani Ratnam made his Bollywood debut with Dil Se (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Known for its soulful music and powerful storytelling, the film cemented his place as a filmmaker who could blend art with mainstream appeal.

Priyadarshan

Famous for his comedies, Priyadarshan brought laughter to Bollywood with films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. His perfect timing and ability to adapt Malayalam hits for a pan-Indian audience made him a favourite among Bollywood fans.

Shankar

Known for his grandeur and technical brilliance, Shankar entered Bollywood with Nayak: The Real Hero (2001), featuring Anil Kapoor. The film’s innovative storyline and impactful performances earned him appreciation for pushing creative boundaries.

A. R. Murugadoss

A. R. Murugadoss struck gold in Bollywood with Ghajini (2008), starring Aamir Khan. The action-thriller became a massive blockbuster, not only popularising his style of filmmaking but also setting trends for psychological action films in Bollywood.

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish)

Krish impressed Bollywood audiences with Gabbar Is Back (2015), starring Akshay Kumar. The film’s socially driven theme, mixed with commercial entertainment, showcased his ability to balance message and mass appeal.

These visionary directors brought a refreshing touch to Bollywood, infusing it with South Indian cinematic flavours. Their films continue to be remembered not just for entertainment but also for bridging the creative gap between industries, proving that good cinema transcends language and region.

