From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness

Let's take a look at some B-town divas who swear by yoga as their ultimate fitness and wellness routine, which keeps them strong and helps maintain the physique they need.

In the glitz and grind of Bollywood, where every appearance demands perfection and every role tests resilience, a select few actresses have found their sanctuary not in the gym or on the red carpet, but on the yoga mat. For these stars, yoga isn’t just fitness; it’s philosophy. It’s what keeps them strong, serene, and ever-stretching both in body and spirit.

Shilpa Shetty

For over two decades, Shilpa Shetty has been a symbol of grace, wellness, and inner calm. Through her books, DVDs, and digital fitness platforms, Shilpa has transformed yoga into a lifestyle movement. Her mornings begin with Surya Namaskar and end with gratitude, a routine that keeps her radiant, youthful, and balanced amid the chaos of showbiz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wellness journey is as iconic as her filmography. Once the face of the size-zero era, Kareena has evolved into a champion of mindful fitness. Her commitment to yoga is inspiring. For Kareena, yoga isn’t about appearance; it’s about alignment of the mind, body, and breath.

Nikita Dutta

Among the new-age actresses, Nikita Dutta stands out for her quiet yet committed relationship with yoga. Her social media presence is peppered with serene postures and heartfelt reflections on mindfulness. For Nikita, yoga is less performance and more personal sanctuary, a space to disconnect from the noise and reconnect with the self. Her consistency and calm energy are a testament to yoga’s transformative influence beyond the spotlight.

Alia Bhatt

Between demanding shoots and a busy schedule, Alia Bhatt has made yoga her anchor. Known for her love of aerial yoga, Alia often shares glimpses of her practice that emphasise flexibility, discipline, and balance. Her approach to fitness reflects her approach to life.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a certified yoga instructor and the founder of her wellness studio. She advocates yoga as a holistic path to physical and emotional well-being.

