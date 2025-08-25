From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

South cinema in 2025 stood out with impactful storytelling, stellar performances, and diverse genres, making the year one of the most exciting for movie lovers so far.

Mahavatar Narsimha

A landmark animated epic, Mahavatar Narsimha released in July 2025 and surprised audiences with its scale and VFX-heavy storytelling. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the multi-language mythological saga drew strong box-office numbers and became a rare pan-India animated hit, showing that large-format Indian animation could connect with mainstream crowds.

Tourist Family

Released on May 1, 2025, Tourist Family starred M. Sasikumar and Simran. The Tamil drama followed a Sri Lankan Tamil family migrating to Chennai, portraying their struggles with sensitivity. Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, it was praised for strong performances and Sean Roldan’s music.

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3)

The third instalment in the HIT franchise, HIT: The Third Case, starred Nani and Srinidhi Shetty and released in early May 2025. Director Sailesh Kolanu pushed the series into darker, more visceral territory, the film divided critics for its intensity but was widely watched, emerging as one of the year’s big Telugu earners.

Rekhachithram

Released in January 2025, Rekhachithram (Malayalam) was a tightly woven mystery-thriller directed by Jofin T. Chacko and anchored by Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan. Critics and genre fans praised its inventive premise and measured execution, and the film quickly made its mark as one of Mollywood’s stronger suspense entries of the year.

Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly, a massy action-drama headlined by Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, released in April 2025 and leaned into fan-service spectacle. While reviews called it noisy and over-the-top, audiences seeking high-octane star-driven entertainment packed theatres, making it one of the year’s most talked-about Tamil releases.