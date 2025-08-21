From Lovely Runner to Hospital Playlist: Best fictional K-drama bands that deserve to be real

Here are some K-dramas that have given us unforgettable fictional bands like Mido and Falasol, Watermelon Sugar, each blending music with friendship, emotions, and dreams that fans still cherish.

Here are some of the most memorable series that have introduced us to fictional bands so compelling that viewers often wished their concerts were real. Recently, the fictional girl group Huntr/X from K-pop Demon Hunters created history by becoming the first K-pop idol girl band to top the US Billboard charts with their global hit.

Eclipse from Lovely Runner

Eclipse, a band that started small but went on to achieve massive stardom. Back in their high school days, the group struggled to make an impact, often playing only in the school gym. Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) originally dreamed of becoming a world-class swimmer, but an injury ended his career. After some encouragement from his best friend, he auditioned for Eclipse.

Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist

The fictional band Mido and Falasol from Hospital Playlist is a group of five doctors who have been best friends since medical school; the band exists as a hobby. They rehearse in Yang Seok-hyung’s (Kim Dae-myung) basement, using music as a way to unwind after long days at the hospital.

READ MORE: From Boys Over Flowers to Crash Landing on You: 8 must-watch beginner friendly K-dramas to watch this weekend

Watermelon Sugar from Twinkling Watermelon

The story follows Ha Eun-gyeol (Ryeoun), the son of deaf parents, who unexpectedly time-travels to his father’s youth. There, he meets his teenage father, Ha Yi-chan (Choi Hyun-wook), before Yi-chan loses his hearing in an accident. To avoid suspicion, Eun-gyeol joins Yi-chan’s high school band, Watermelon Sugar.

Two Sagye from Spring of Youth

Sa Gye (Ha Yoo-joon), a former idol who was kicked out of a top K-pop group, finds himself starting over as a university student. There, he meets Kim Bom (Park Ji-hu), a talented musician, and together they form a band with Seo Tae-yang (Lee Seung-hyub), Gong Jin-gu (Kim Seon-min), and Bae Gyu-ri (Seo Hye-won).

A.N.Jell from You’re Beautiful

No list of fictional K-drama bands would be complete without A.N.Jell from the iconic drama You’re Beautiful. The series combined music with romance and comedy, making A.N.Jell one of the most beloved fictional idol groups in K-drama history.