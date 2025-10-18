FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales

Explore these seven K-dramas, once underrated, but have proved that meaningful storytelling always finds appreciation.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales
In today’s streaming era, a show’s success isn’t limited to TV ratings. Some K-dramas that started quietly on Korean television later became international sensations. Here’s a look at seven K-dramas that gained fame after their finales, each one proving that good storytelling always finds its way back into the spotlight.

Lovely Runner (2024)

Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), a former aspiring director who travels 15 years into the past to save her idol, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), from tragedy.

My Liberation Notes (2022)

My Liberation Notes follows three siblings living in a small town as they search for meaning, connection, and peace. Their lives change when they meet a mysterious man known only as Mr Gu (Son Suk-ku).

Just Between Lovers (2017–2018)

Also known as Rain or Shine, this love story centres on two survivors of a tragic construction accident, Moon Kang-doo (Lee Junho) and Ha Moon-soo (Won Jin-ah). Both carry deep emotional scars but find healing and hope in each other.

Chicago Typewriter (2017)

Chicago Typewriter intertwines past and present as a writer (Yoo Ah-in) and his ghostwriter (Im Soo-jung) discover they were freedom fighters in their past lives.

ALSO READ: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Be Melodramatic (2019)

A heartfelt drama, Be Melodramatic follows three women in their 30s, a writer, a filmmaker, and a marketing executive, as they navigate love, work, and friendship in the entertainment industry.

Run On (2020)

Run On is a quiet romance between a former sprinter (Im Si-wan) and a film translator (Shin Se-kyung), who connect through their struggles with communication and identity.

Doom at Your Service (2021)

A fantasy romance, Doom at Your Service tells the story of Tak Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young), a woman diagnosed with a terminal illness who accidentally summons Doom (Seo In-guk), the personification of destruction. What begins as a supernatural premise turns into a heartfelt story about acceptance, love, and fate.

ALSO READ: New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
