From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill
ENTERTAINMENT
Explore these seven K-dramas, once underrated, but have proved that meaningful storytelling always finds appreciation.
In today’s streaming era, a show’s success isn’t limited to TV ratings. Some K-dramas that started quietly on Korean television later became international sensations. Here’s a look at seven K-dramas that gained fame after their finales, each one proving that good storytelling always finds its way back into the spotlight.
Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), a former aspiring director who travels 15 years into the past to save her idol, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), from tragedy.
My Liberation Notes follows three siblings living in a small town as they search for meaning, connection, and peace. Their lives change when they meet a mysterious man known only as Mr Gu (Son Suk-ku).
Also known as Rain or Shine, this love story centres on two survivors of a tragic construction accident, Moon Kang-doo (Lee Junho) and Ha Moon-soo (Won Jin-ah). Both carry deep emotional scars but find healing and hope in each other.
Chicago Typewriter intertwines past and present as a writer (Yoo Ah-in) and his ghostwriter (Im Soo-jung) discover they were freedom fighters in their past lives.
ALSO READ: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
A heartfelt drama, Be Melodramatic follows three women in their 30s, a writer, a filmmaker, and a marketing executive, as they navigate love, work, and friendship in the entertainment industry.
Run On is a quiet romance between a former sprinter (Im Si-wan) and a film translator (Shin Se-kyung), who connect through their struggles with communication and identity.
A fantasy romance, Doom at Your Service tells the story of Tak Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young), a woman diagnosed with a terminal illness who accidentally summons Doom (Seo In-guk), the personification of destruction. What begins as a supernatural premise turns into a heartfelt story about acceptance, love, and fate.
ALSO READ: New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more