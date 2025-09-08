Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

From a brand-new Indian superhero to Hollywood blockbusters and cult flops, these five films show how female heroes have been portrayed on screen; powerful, complicated, and unforgettable.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 05:41 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Untitled-design-1A 2025 Malayalam female-led superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film launched a planned Lokah cinematic universe, earned strong box-office returns on release, and was praised for its visuals, world-building and a fresh local take on the superhero genre.

Elektra (2005)

Untitled-design-2A spin-off from Daredevil, Elektra stars Jennifer Garner as the assassin-heroine Elektra Natchios. Directed by Rob Bowman, the film expanded Marvel’s female protagonist presence on screen, though it underperformed commercially and received mixed reviews; Garner’s performance was often singled out as a highlight.

Black Widow (2021)

Untitled-design-3Marvel’s long-awaited solo outing for Natasha Romanoff stars Scarlett Johansson and was directed by Cate Shortland. Released amid the pandemic with a hybrid theatrical and streaming strategy, it blends spy action and emotional backstory, becoming a major global box-office title for 2021.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Untitled-design-4Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman is a landmark female-led superhero blockbuster. It won critical praise, smashed box-office records for a female director, and proved mainstream audiences would support a serious, large-scale movie centered on a woman hero.

Catwoman (2004)

Untitled-design-5Halle Berry headlines this standalone take on the Catwoman idea. The movie attempted a female-centric superhero fantasy but was widely panned and underperformed against its budget; it’s since remained a talking point for how not to handle big female superhero projects, yet it’s notable for putting a woman at the center of a studio superhero film.

