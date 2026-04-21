From LizLaz to Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli’s ex Izabelle Leite shuts down ‘taste in women’ memes

Virat Kohli’s social media activity sparked fresh online buzz after he allegedly liked and unliked a post by German influencer LizLaz, leading a fan page to share a collage of Anushka Sharma, Izabelle Leite, LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur with the caption “no one could deny that Virat’s ‘taste in women’.

Virat Kohli’s social media activity has once again landed him at the centre of online chatter, this time drawing a response from his former girlfriend, Brazilian actress Izabelle Leite. Amid the German influencer LizLaz buzz, a fan page shared a collage featuring photos of Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, Izabelle Leite, LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur. The caption read that “no one could deny that Virat’s ‘taste in women’ is elite.” The post soon caught Izabelle’s attention.

Kohli's ex Izabelle Leite hits back at 'taste in women' meme

Responding in the comments, the actress wrote: “It’s been 12 years, and counting. Why can’t people get over it?” The reply quickly went viral, with users praising her for addressing the constant references to her past relationship with Kohli. For the unversed, Virat and Izabelle dated from 2012 to 2014, before he met Anushka Sharma.

Back in 2014, Izabelle was asked about Kohli dating Anushka, and she reacted, "That's not the reason I am here now. I'm really excited about my movie, and that's all I have to talk about." Izabelle is now married and lives in Doha with her husband and two children. She was last seen in Mr Manju and World Famous Lover.

Kohli's LizLaz controversy

Kohli recently allegedly liked and then unliked a post by German influencer LizLaz, which drew major social media attention. The influencer later reacted to the controversy and the sudden media spotlight, saying, "I actually felt a bit sorry for him. I was happy that he liked it, but when he unliked it, I felt bad because I didn't know how it became such a big story. That was probably not his intention," she told HT. Screenshots of the interaction spread quickly, sparking a wave of memes and commentary about the cricketer’s online behaviour. The incident also revived memories of a similar episode involving actress Avneet Kaur, when Kohli had clarified that the like was due to an “algorithm error.”

Kohli on the work front

Currently, Virat Kohli is busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. His team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be facing the Gujarat Titans on April 24.