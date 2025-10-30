From King update, birthday plans to Salman Khan: Shah Rukh Khan hosts #AskSRK, answers netizens’ viral questions

The actor, who is soon going to turn 60 on November 2, took time out ahead of his birthday to chat with fans, answering everything from heartfelt messages to quirky questions with humour and warmth.

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again lit up X (formerly Twitter) with his trademark wit and charm as he hosted another edition of his popular #AskSRK session. From teasing updates about his upcoming film King to dropping hints about his birthday plans and exchanging jokes about Salman Khan, SRK’s candid interaction delighted millions of fans online.

The actor, who is soon going to turn 60 on November 2, took time out ahead of his birthday to chat with fans, answering everything from heartfelt messages to quirky questions with humour and warmth. Here are some of the best moments from the viral session.

On Salman Khan

When a fan asked, “Sir, one word for Salman Khan?”, SRK simply replied, “Best Bhai. Love him.” The internet quickly turned the sweet moment viral, with fans celebrating the brotherhood between the two superstars.

On being the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood

When a fan cheekily asked, “Which ‘Ba***ads of Bollywood’ character do you relate with the most, bhai?”, SRK instantly replied, “Ghante ka Badshah obviously!!!” — proving yet again that no one can beat his quick wit.

On his birthday week movie releases

A fan reminisced about Dil Se, calling it magical. SRK replied, “I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all… and Dil Se was really Dil Se.” His nostalgic comment left fans emotional.

On the much-awaited King update

When a fan demanded the King teaser, SRK playfully scolded them, “Abhi title toh announce kiya nahi officially… tum teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!!” Later, when someone asked if they should consult an astrologer for updates, he joked, “Nahi nahi… astrologer se toh @justSidAnand meri dates maangta rehta hai!!!”

On working with Aryan and Suhana

A fan asked how it feels to be directed by Aryan Khan in some scenes and now acting alongside Suhana. SRK humbly responded, “On sets I respect them like my colleagues and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets, I just wish and pray their hard work pays off.”

On rewatching his films

When asked if he ever rewatched his old movies, SRK said, “Actually I hardly watch my old films… but when I chance upon them, I feel very shy and awkward.” Fans loved the humility behind his words.

On birthday visitors

A fan who travelled to Mumbai for SRK’s birthday joked about not finding a place to stay, to which SRK replied, “Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal… Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!!” His sense of humour once again won the internet.

On appreciating fellow actors

When a fan mentioned KGF star Yash, SRK wrote, “My love to Yash, he is toooo sweet,” sending love across industries.

On fan celebrations

A fan club shared how they celebrated his National Award win, and SRK replied, “This is sooooo kind. Really thank you for being so caring. I honestly feel like your fan now. Love u and keep doing good and tell others to do the same.”

On Aryan’s Bads of Bollywood

When asked about Aryan Khan’s upcoming series Bads of Bollywood, SRK responded, “The ending so unexpected!!!” teasing fans further.

On his next role

When a fan asked for a one-word hint about his next character, SRK tagged Siddharth Anand and wrote, “Hmmmm??? @justSidAnand sun rahe ho bhai. Bol doon…?” — leaving everyone guessing.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, acting alongside Suhana Khan in King: 'On sets...'