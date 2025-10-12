From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon, these seven Korean actors dominate the entertainment industry, leading the list of the richest stars in 2025.

Korean entertainment continues to dominate the global stage, with K-dramas, films becoming international hits. As the K-wave expands, many Korean actors have turned into global icons with massive fan followings, and their paychecks reflect it.

Let's take a look at these top seven actors who have built multi-million-dollar empires through acting, endorsements, and smart investments.

Kim Soo Hyun - Net Worth: USD 120 Million

At the top stands Kim Soo Hyun, known for his roles in My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Queen of Tears. Kim has proven his versatility time and again. He reportedly earns around Rs 53 Lakh per episode, making him the highest-paid K-drama actor.

Lee Min Ho - Net Worth: USD 110 Million

Lee Min Ho first captured hearts with Boys Over Flowers and later starred in The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, and The King: Eternal Monarch. Recently, he made waves with the Apple TV+ series Pachinko, further strengthening his global presence.

Song Joong Ki - Net Worth: USD 95 Million

Song Joong Ki rose to worldwide fame through the military romance Descendants of the Sun, alongside Song Hye Kyo. His wealth isn’t just from acting; Song has made smart moves in real estate and brand partnerships.

Hyun Bin - Net Worth: USD 90 Million

Hyun Bin remains a top-tier endorser for luxury brands and has invested heavily in real estate. His recent action films have also helped him maintain his A-list status.

Ji Chang Wook - Net Worth: USD 75 Million

Ji Chang Wook, known for Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, and Welcome to Samdal-ri, he’s equally skilled in action and romantic dramas. Apart from his acting career, Ji Chang Wook earns significantly from brand endorsements and overseas fan meetings, which often sell out within hours.

Lee Jung Jae - Net Worth: USD 65 Million

Lee Jung Jae gained global fame with Netflix’s Squid Game, where he played the lead role of Seong Gi-hun. Lee is not just an actor; he’s also a director, producer, and businessman.

Park Seo Joon - Net Worth: USD 60 Million

Park Seo Joon from Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim to Gyeongseong Creature, he’s consistently delivered hit performances. His Hollywood debut in The Marvels marked his global entry, cementing him as an international star.

