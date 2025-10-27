From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025

K-drama fans can look forward to fresh pairings in 2025, including Kim Soo–hyun and Jo Bo-ah, as well as Seo In–guk and Jisoo, promising romance, emotion, and unforgettable storytelling.

The world of K-dramas is ready to shine again in 2025, bringing a fresh lineup of highly anticipated shows and exciting new pairings. After a year filled with unforgettable chemistry and blockbuster hits, fans can now look forward to fresh duos lighting up the screen.

Here’s a look at the seven most-awaited K-drama pairings of 2025 that fans can’t stop talking about.

1. Kim Soo-Hyun and Jo Bo -Ah : Knock Off

After charming audiences in Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-Hyun returns with Jo Bo-Ah in Knock Off. Their pairing has already created immense buzz due to their contrasting acting styles.

2. Seo In-Guk and Jisoo : Boyfriend On Demand

This is one of the most refreshing pairings of 2025. Seo In-Guk, known for his versatile performances, will team up with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in Boyfriend On Demand.

3. Gong Yoo and Song Hye- Kyo : Slowly But Intently

Gong Yoo and Song Hye-Kyo join forces for Slowly But Intently, a heart-touching love story about two people rediscovering romance after heartbreak.

4. Park Bo -Gum and IU : When Life Gives You Tangerines

Park Bo-Gum and IU were united on screen in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Set on Jeju Island, this romantic drama follows two people healing from their past while finding love in unexpected places.

ALSO READ: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people

5. Cha Eun -Woo and Park Eun -Bin : Wonder Fools

The pairing of True Beauty’s Cha Eun-Woo and Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun-Bin is a dream come true for fans.

6. Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo- Jin : When the Stars Gossip

This space-themed romantic drama has made headlines for its unique concept and grand production. Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin portray astronauts working on an international space station who fall in love amidst professional chaos.

7. Kim Seon -Ho and Go Youn -Jung : Can This Love Be Translated?

In this cross-cultural romance, Kim Seon-Ho plays a multilingual translator who helps a foreign author, played by Go Youn-Jung, understand Korean culture.

ALSO READ: From Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo: Highest paid Korean actors who rule K-Drama