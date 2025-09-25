From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

Here's a look at how Bollywood’s leading ladies are now stepping into high-octane action with ease and confidence.

Once seen mostly in traditional song-and-dance or romantic roles, Bollywood’s leading ladies are now stepping into high-octane action with ease and confidence. From pulling off hand-to-hand combat to performing stunts without body doubles, today’s actresses are redefining what it means to be a heroine on screen. No longer confined to waiting for the hero to save the day, they’re taking charge, matching their male counterparts punch for punch.

Here are the women who are redefining action in Bollywood:

Harnaaz Sandhu

Making her fiery debut in Baaghi 4, Harnaaz Sandhu chose not to play it safe with a glamour-first entry. Instead, she stormed into Bollywood with bullets, betrayals, and brutal stunts. Carrying her global crown into the cinema, she impressed with her raw intensity and daring choices. With a rebel’s spirit and a fearless screen presence, Harnaaz has proved she’s not just here to shine, she’s here to roar.

Kiara Advani

Joining the prestigious YRF Spy Universe, Kiara Advani was more than just a love interest in War 2. Opposite heavyweights like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, her character reportedly held her own in the action department. With slick choreography and large-scale sequences, Kiara added a new dimension to her filmography.

Deepika Padukone

As ISI agent Rubina in Pathaan, Deepika stunned audiences with her agility, strength, and precision. Holding her own opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she pulled off high-risk stunts, hand-to-hand combat, and daring leaps with effortless intensity. Her performance proved that Bollywood’s leading ladies can match, if not outshine, their male counterparts in the most high-stakes action sequences.

Katrina Kaif

When it comes to action, Katrina has earned her stripes as Zoya in the Tiger franchise. Her hospital fight scene in Tiger Zinda Hai remains iconic, setting a benchmark for female-led action in Bollywood. In Tiger 3, she pushed the envelope further, training with Michelle Lee’s stunt team and receiving guidance from Tiger Shroff to deliver her most intense sequences yet. Katrina’s blend of grace and grit makes her one of Bollywood’s most bankable action heroines.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From Don to Citadel, Priyanka has steadily built her reputation as an action powerhouse. Her international projects pushed her into the global spotlight, with the Russo Brothers’ Citadel showcasing her command over complex stunts and combat choreography. Known for performing her own stunts, Priyanka continues to inspire as one of the few Indian actresses to establish herself as a true global action icon.

These women are rewriting the rules of Bollywood action. They’re not waiting to be rescued; they’re leading the charge, proving that power, resilience, and action-packed charisma know no gender.

