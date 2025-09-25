Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail in Libya financing case

From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus for limited vehicular movement; here's why

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan-starrer comedy

Bigg Boss 19: From Tanya Mittal’s rare photos to Nehal Chudasama’s fitness journey – contestants’ dramatic transformations

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Salman Khan opens up about coping with ‘Suicide Disease’

Ukraine's Zelenskyy's BIG statement on war with Russia: 'Will step down once...'

Explained: How Pakistan can join India in Asia Cup 2025 final and Bangladesh’s role as potential spoilsport

Israel: Car explodes in Tel Aviv, leaving several injured, here's what we know so far

Dogecoin Price Prediction: $1 Still Possible, But These 2 Frog-Themed Meme Coins Will Lead in Gains This Cycle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Turkey’s Erdogan calls for UN resolution on Kashmir, what should India do now?

Turkey’s Erdogan calls for UN resolution on Kashmir, what should India do now?

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail in Libya financing case

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail

From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

Here's a look at how Bollywood’s leading ladies are now stepping into high-octane action with ease and confidence.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 06:30 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Once seen mostly in traditional song-and-dance or romantic roles, Bollywood’s leading ladies are now stepping into high-octane action with ease and confidence. From pulling off hand-to-hand combat to performing stunts without body doubles, today’s actresses are redefining what it means to be a heroine on screen. No longer confined to waiting for the hero to save the day, they’re taking charge, matching their male counterparts punch for punch.

Here are the women who are redefining action in Bollywood:

Harnaaz Sandhu

Untitled-design-4Making her fiery debut in Baaghi 4, Harnaaz Sandhu chose not to play it safe with a glamour-first entry. Instead, she stormed into Bollywood with bullets, betrayals, and brutal stunts. Carrying her global crown into the cinema, she impressed with her raw intensity and daring choices. With a rebel’s spirit and a fearless screen presence, Harnaaz has proved she’s not just here to shine, she’s here to roar.

Kiara Advani

Untitled-design-3Joining the prestigious YRF Spy Universe, Kiara Advani was more than just a love interest in War 2. Opposite heavyweights like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, her character reportedly held her own in the action department. With slick choreography and large-scale sequences, Kiara added a new dimension to her filmography.

Deepika Padukone

Untitled-design-2As ISI agent Rubina in Pathaan, Deepika stunned audiences with her agility, strength, and precision. Holding her own opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she pulled off high-risk stunts, hand-to-hand combat, and daring leaps with effortless intensity. Her performance proved that Bollywood’s leading ladies can match, if not outshine, their male counterparts in the most high-stakes action sequences.

ALSO READ: From Radhika Apte to Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome: 6 talented but underrated Bollywood actresses who deserve spotlight

Katrina Kaif

Untitled-design-5When it comes to action, Katrina has earned her stripes as Zoya in the Tiger franchise. Her hospital fight scene in Tiger Zinda Hai remains iconic, setting a benchmark for female-led action in Bollywood. In Tiger 3, she pushed the envelope further, training with Michelle Lee’s stunt team and receiving guidance from Tiger Shroff to deliver her most intense sequences yet. Katrina’s blend of grace and grit makes her one of Bollywood’s most bankable action heroines.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Untitled-design-1From Don to Citadel, Priyanka has steadily built her reputation as an action powerhouse. Her international projects pushed her into the global spotlight, with the Russo Brothers’ Citadel showcasing her command over complex stunts and combat choreography. Known for performing her own stunts, Priyanka continues to inspire as one of the few Indian actresses to establish herself as a true global action icon.

These women are rewriting the rules of Bollywood action. They’re not waiting to be rescued; they’re leading the charge, proving that power, resilience, and action-packed charisma know no gender.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked in Balochistan, second blast in 10 hours
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked
Meet man, who worked as Product manager with Netflix, Facebook, quit his high paying paying job in US, returned India due to...
Meet man, who worked as Product manager with Netflix, Facebook, left his high...
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their co
US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon
US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely...
England unveil 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook as vice-captain: Know why Chris Woakes not included for tour?
England unveil 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook as vice-captain
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE