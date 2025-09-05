Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT

From Joker to Peaky Blinders: 8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice

Discover 7 must-watch movies and series on rebellion and resistance, from Joker and Money Heist to Haider and Article 15. These powerful stories explore defiance against injustice, oppression, and corruption, making them both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 05:47 PM IST

From Joker to Peaky Blinders: 8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice
    Stories of rebellion and resistance have always fascinated audiences, offering not just entertainment but also powerful reflections on society, politics, and the human spirit. From cinematic masterpieces to binge-worthy series, these titles explore the courage to defy oppressive systems and fight for justice. Here are seven must-watch movies that portray rebellion in unforgettable ways.

    Joker (2019)

    Todd Phillips’ Joker isn’t just a villain’s backstory; it’s a haunting narrative of how societal neglect and inequality can spark violent resistance. Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning performance makes this film a chilling study of rebellion born from despair.

    Money Heist (2017-2021)

    The Spanish hit La Casa de Papel redefined the heist genre. Led by the brilliant Professor, a group of robbers challenges corrupt institutions while inspiring global symbols of resistance with their red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks.

    The Hunger Games (2012-2015)

    This dystopian saga follows Katniss Everdeen as she becomes the face of revolution against a tyrannical regime. With themes of propaganda, sacrifice, and unity, the franchise remains a timeless story of courage and collective uprising.

    Article 15 (2019)

    Inspired by real-life incidents in India, Article 15 stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a young IPS officer who takes on caste-based oppression. It’s a hard-hitting portrayal of resistance against systemic discrimination.

    Haider (2014)

    Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, is set against the turmoil of Kashmir. Shahid Kapoor’s intense performance captures a man’s rebellion against authority, betrayal, and personal grief.

    Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

    This British drama follows the Shelby family’s rise in post-World War I Birmingham. Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby embodies defiance, as the gang takes on authorities and rival forces in their relentless pursuit of power.

    Tandav (2021)

    An Indian political thriller, Tandav sheds light on student movements, political corruption, and the struggles of marginalised voices. It reflects how resistance is often born from within systems of power.

    From dystopian revolts to real-life inspired dramas, these movies and series remind us that rebellion is often the first step toward change. Each story is a testament to the human spirit’s unyielding fight against oppression.

    ALSO READ: Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30

    ALSO READ: Teacher's Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
