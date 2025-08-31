Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

From Ji Chang-Wook to Park Min-Young: K-drama actors who lost weight for their characters

Take a look at these K-drama stars who underwent extreme weight loss for their roles, showcasing immense dedication, discipline, and transformation to their on-screen characters.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

From Ji Chang-Wook to Park Min-Young: K-drama actors who lost weight for their characters
Actors often go to extreme lengths to perform their characters on screen, and K-drama stars are no exception. From drastic weight loss to complete style transformations, their dedication reflects how far they are willing to go in the name of storytelling. 

Here are five Korean actors, including Park Min-Young, Park Seo-Joon, Ji Chang-Wook, and more, who went through intense physical transformations to bring their characters to life.

Untitled-design-1

Park Min-Young shed weight for Marry My Husband

Park Min-Young shocked audiences with her rapid weight loss in the K-drama Marry My Husband. Based on a popular webtoon, the drama tells the story of Kang Ji-Won, a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage who is betrayed by her husband and best friend. Diagnosed with cancer and left for dead, she unexpectedly travels back in time to rewrite her fate and seek revenge.

READ MORE: From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Untitled-design-2

Park Seo-Joon lost 7 kgs for Concrete Utopia

In the disaster thriller Concrete Utopia, Park Seo-Joon delivered a powerful performance as Min Seong, a man navigating survival after a devastating earthquake. To fit into the character’s frame, Park Seo-Joon lost about 7 kgs before filming.

READ MORE: South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

Untitled-design-3

Lee Min-Ki dropped 17 kgs for Monster

Lee Min-Ki is another actor who went through a jaw-dropping transformation, as he lost a staggering 17 kgs. The extreme weight loss helped sharpen his physical features, aligning with the character’s dark personality. 

Untitled-design-4

Kim Ji-Won's weight loss for Queen of Tears

Kim Ji-Won slimmed down for her role as Hong Hae-In, a glamorous chaebol heiress, in Queen of Tears. On the YouTube show Salon Drip, she explained that she followed a disciplined diet to fit into her character’s luxury wardrobe.

Untitled-design-5

Ji Chang-Wook lost nearly 10 kgs for Five Fingers

Ji Chang-Wook lost almost 10 kgs to portray In Ha, a talented pianist with a sharp personality. The transformation allowed him to deliver a more authentic portrayal, showcasing his dedication not only to appearance but also to character depth. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
