'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL

From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’

Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'

Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India

Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Some K-drama stars not only shine on screen but also lend their voices to unforgettable OSTs. From IU’s haunting vocals in Hotel Del Luna to Park Hyung-sik’s sweet track in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, here are 6 popular actors who showcased their dual talent in music and acting.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 01:01 PM IST

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

TRENDING NOW

K-dramas are loved not just for their engaging stories and stellar performances, but also for their unforgettable original soundtracks (OSTs). While many OSTs are sung by professional artists, some K-drama stars have surprised fans by lending their voices to the shows they starred in. Here are six popular K-drama actors who proved their dual talents by singing for their OSTs.

IU - Dream High and Hotel Del Luna

Untitled-design-38

Singer-actress IU is well-known for her musical talent. In Dream High (2011), she sang several tracks that highlighted her character’s journey. Later, in Hotel Del Luna (2019), her emotional vocals perfectly captured the drama’s hauntingly beautiful mood.

Park Hyung-sik - Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Untitled-design-39

Park Hyung-sik not only won hearts as the charming CEO but also sang the OST Because of You. His soothing voice added extra depth to the romance, making the drama even more memorable.

Bae Suzy - While You Were Sleeping

Untitled-design-40

As a former idol and actress,  Bae Suzy showcased both her talents by singing I Love You Boy for the hit drama While You Were Sleeping (2017). The heartfelt song amplified the emotional moments of the series.

Lee Jong-suk - Pinocchio

Untitled-design-41

Lee Jong-suk surprised many fans when he lent his voice to the OST Come to Me in Pinocchio (2014). Though not primarily known as a singer, his soft vocals beautifully fit the drama’s romantic tone.

Park Bo-gum - Love in the Moonlight

Untitled-design-42

In this historical drama, Park Bo-gum sang the OST My Person. His gentle and emotional delivery quickly became a fan favourite, adding charm to his already beloved role.

Seo In-guk - Reply 1997

Untitled-design-43

Before becoming a well-known actor, Seo In-guk was already a singer. In Reply 1997 (2012), he combined both skills, delivering heartfelt performances both on screen and through the OST All For You alongside Jung Eun-ji.

ALSO READ: From Hyun Bin to Lee Jong-suk: Top 5 South Korean actors who started their own talent agencies

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin
'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan
Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’
Yasmin Karachiwala reveals Deepika & Alia’s post-delivery fitness routine
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision
Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA
Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Mal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE