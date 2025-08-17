From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Some K-drama stars not only shine on screen but also lend their voices to unforgettable OSTs. From IU’s haunting vocals in Hotel Del Luna to Park Hyung-sik’s sweet track in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, here are 6 popular actors who showcased their dual talent in music and acting.

K-dramas are loved not just for their engaging stories and stellar performances, but also for their unforgettable original soundtracks (OSTs). While many OSTs are sung by professional artists, some K-drama stars have surprised fans by lending their voices to the shows they starred in. Here are six popular K-drama actors who proved their dual talents by singing for their OSTs.

IU - Dream High and Hotel Del Luna

Singer-actress IU is well-known for her musical talent. In Dream High (2011), she sang several tracks that highlighted her character’s journey. Later, in Hotel Del Luna (2019), her emotional vocals perfectly captured the drama’s hauntingly beautiful mood.

Park Hyung-sik - Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Park Hyung-sik not only won hearts as the charming CEO but also sang the OST Because of You. His soothing voice added extra depth to the romance, making the drama even more memorable.

Bae Suzy - While You Were Sleeping

As a former idol and actress, Bae Suzy showcased both her talents by singing I Love You Boy for the hit drama While You Were Sleeping (2017). The heartfelt song amplified the emotional moments of the series.

Lee Jong-suk - Pinocchio

Lee Jong-suk surprised many fans when he lent his voice to the OST Come to Me in Pinocchio (2014). Though not primarily known as a singer, his soft vocals beautifully fit the drama’s romantic tone.

Park Bo-gum - Love in the Moonlight

In this historical drama, Park Bo-gum sang the OST My Person. His gentle and emotional delivery quickly became a fan favourite, adding charm to his already beloved role.

Seo In-guk - Reply 1997

Before becoming a well-known actor, Seo In-guk was already a singer. In Reply 1997 (2012), he combined both skills, delivering heartfelt performances both on screen and through the OST All For You alongside Jung Eun-ji.

