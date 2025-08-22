From Isha Ambani to Nayanthara: Celebrity moms who are blessed with twins

Here’s a look at some of the most loved celebrity parents who welcomed twins

Welcoming a child is one of the most beautiful phases in any couple’s life, and for some celebrities, the joy has been doubled with the arrival of twins. From Bollywood divas to South Indian superstars, several celebrity couples have been blessed with two bundles of joy at once.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married businessman Anand Piramal in December 2018. Their grand wedding was attended by celebrities worldwide. After three years of marriage, the couple welcomed twins on November 19, 2022, a daughter, Aadiya, and a son, Krishna.

READ MORE: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

South superstar Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022, in a dreamy wedding. Just four months later, the couple became proud parents through surrogacy. On October 9, 2022, Vignesh announced the arrival of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Bollywood’s beloved actress Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. Preity shared the happy news on Instagram, expressing gratitude and joy.

READ MORE: 'Swachh Bharat moves': Preity Zinta's small kid mops floor in cute video

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sandhu

Television star Karanvir Bohra and his wife, Teejay Sandhu, married in 2006. On October 19, 2016, they became parents to twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. A week later, Teejay posted the first glimpse of their babies on Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Popular TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in Shimla in June 2018. They announced their pregnancy in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, Rubina gave birth to twin daughters.