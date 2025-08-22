From Isha Ambani to Nayanthara: Celebrity moms who are blessed with twins

Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of 'unethical behavior', says, 'Without any consent...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Here’s a look at some of the most loved celebrity parents who welcomed twins
Welcoming a child is one of the most beautiful phases in any couple’s life, and for some celebrities, the joy has been doubled with the arrival of twins. From Bollywood divas to South Indian superstars, several celebrity couples have been blessed with two bundles of joy at once.
Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married businessman Anand Piramal in December 2018. Their grand wedding was attended by celebrities worldwide. After three years of marriage, the couple welcomed twins on November 19, 2022, a daughter, Aadiya, and a son, Krishna.
South superstar Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022, in a dreamy wedding. Just four months later, the couple became proud parents through surrogacy. On October 9, 2022, Vignesh announced the arrival of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam.
Bollywood’s beloved actress Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. Preity shared the happy news on Instagram, expressing gratitude and joy.
Television star Karanvir Bohra and his wife, Teejay Sandhu, married in 2006. On October 19, 2016, they became parents to twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. A week later, Teejay posted the first glimpse of their babies on Instagram.
Popular TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in Shimla in June 2018. They announced their pregnancy in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, Rubina gave birth to twin daughters.