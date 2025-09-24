From Inheritors to Hierarchy: Inside most elite, luxurious high schools in K-dramas

K-dramas showcase extravagant high schools filled with wealth, privilege, and power struggles. These luxury settings highlight both the glamour and pressure of Korea’s elite education system.

K-dramas are binge-worthy for their gripping storylines, stylish actors, and over-the-top high school settings that look nothing like ordinary classrooms. These campuses are arenas of privilege, social hierarchies, and power struggles, where students prepare less for exams and more for life at the top.

Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable high schools from popular K-dramas.

Hierarchy

Jooshin High School in Hierarchy represents the absolute peak of privilege. Reserved for the children of South Korea’s richest 0.01 per cent, the school feels more like a luxury training ground than an academic institution. But beneath the glamorous surface lies a culture ruled by rigid social hierarchies.

Friendly Rivalry

Chaehwa Girls’ High School in Friendly Rivalry is one of the most prestigious private schools in Korea. With over a century of history, the campus features an outdoor amphitheatre, modern labs, and even a private hospital floor. Yet, the luxury comes at a cost. The curriculum is so demanding that it pushes students to their breaking points.

Inheritors

At Jeguk High School, the children of chaebol families, the nation’s wealthiest and most powerful, study in a world divided into social classes. Here, education is less about academics and more about grooming heirs to carry forward family empires.

Bitch x Rich

Chungdam International High School, the backdrop of Bitch x Rich, is a campus dripping in luxury. Students enjoy elite facilities such as indoor golf simulators, Olympic-size swimming pools, and pristine squash courts. But beneath the glossy surface, the school hides darkest secrets that rule with intimidation, blackmail schemes, and even murder.

Boys Over Flowers

At Shinhwa High School, only the children of Korea’s richest families are admitted. The campus looks more like a resort than a school, with luxurious facilities, designer-filled corridors, and exclusive lounges. At the very top of this social ladder sits the F4, a group of ultra-rich heirs who dominate the school through wealth and power.

