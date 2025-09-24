From Inheritors to Hierarchy: Inside most elite, luxurious high schools in K-dramas

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade

Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash

Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal

BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch

Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?

'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid sil

Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads

Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'

Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Inheritors to Hierarchy: Inside most elite, luxurious high schools in K-dramas

K-dramas showcase extravagant high schools filled with wealth, privilege, and power struggles. These luxury settings highlight both the glamour and pressure of Korea’s elite education system.

Latest News

Shivani T

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

From Inheritors to Hierarchy: Inside most elite, luxurious high schools in K-dramas
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

K-dramas are binge-worthy for their gripping storylines, stylish actors, and over-the-top high school settings that look nothing like ordinary classrooms. These campuses are arenas of privilege, social hierarchies, and power struggles, where students prepare less for exams and more for life at the top.

Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable high schools from popular K-dramas.

Hierarchy

Jooshin High School in Hierarchy represents the absolute peak of privilege. Reserved for the children of South Korea’s richest 0.01 per cent, the school feels more like a luxury training ground than an academic institution. But beneath the glamorous surface lies a culture ruled by rigid social hierarchies.

Friendly Rivalry

Chaehwa Girls’ High School in Friendly Rivalry is one of the most prestigious private schools in Korea. With over a century of history, the campus features an outdoor amphitheatre, modern labs, and even a private hospital floor. Yet, the luxury comes at a cost. The curriculum is so demanding that it pushes students to their breaking points.

ALSO READ: Missing Backstreet Rookie? 5 upcoming K-dramas of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung, from The Manipulated to Dear X

Inheritors

At Jeguk High School, the children of chaebol families, the nation’s wealthiest and most powerful, study in a world divided into social classes. Here, education is less about academics and more about grooming heirs to carry forward family empires.

Bitch x Rich

Chungdam International High School, the backdrop of Bitch x Rich, is a campus dripping in luxury. Students enjoy elite facilities such as indoor golf simulators, Olympic-size swimming pools, and pristine squash courts. But beneath the glossy surface, the school hides darkest secrets that rule with intimidation, blackmail schemes, and even murder.

Boys Over Flowers

At Shinhwa High School, only the children of Korea’s richest families are admitted. The campus looks more like a resort than a school, with luxurious facilities, designer-filled corridors, and exclusive lounges. At the very top of this social ladder sits the F4, a group of ultra-rich heirs who dominate the school through wealth and power. 

ALSO READ: Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Good news for Railway employees! Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bonus ahead of Diwali; check details
Good news for Railway employees! Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bon
Explained: What happened to Ladakh’s demand for statehood under sixth schedule after Article 370 abrogation?
Explained: What happened to Ladakh’s demand for statehood under sixth schedule?
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked in Balochistan, second blast in 10 hours
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked
'Beating Pakistan on regular basis...': Irfan Pathan takes swipe at arch-rivals while remembering 2007 T20 World Cup final win
Irfan Pathan takes swipe at arch-rivals while remembering 2007 T20 WC final win
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE