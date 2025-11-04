FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars

Several beloved K-drama co-stars, from Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young, turned their on-screen chemistry into real-life romance.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars
K-dramas are known for their special way of making audiences believe in love with those heart-fluttering storylines, relatable characters, and picture-perfect chemistry. What’s even more magical is when that on-screen chemistry turns into a real-life romance. While Korean celebrities are known to be private about their relationships, a few K-drama couples have confirmed their love stories, some leading to happy marriages, while others ended but left a lasting impression on fans.

Let’s look at some of the most talked-about K-drama co-stars who dated in real life.

1. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

The Crash Landing on You stars are one of the most beloved real-life K-drama couples. Their on-screen romance as Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se Ri won millions of hearts worldwide. After years of dating rumours, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirmed their relationship in 2021. A year later, they tied the knot in a private ceremony and welcomed their baby boy in December 2022.

2. Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young’s love story began in 2004 on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me. After a few years of dating, they made their relationship public and got married in 2013. The couple is now proud parents of two children and is admired for their enduring love and respect for each other.

3. Jin Tae Hyun and Park Si Eun

Jin Tae Hyun and Park Si Eun met on the set of Pure Pumpkin Flower in 2010 and fell in love while working together again on Hold My Hand in 2013. They got married in 2015 and later adopted a daughter they met at an orphanage during their honeymoon. Though the couple faced heartbreak when Park Si Eun suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

4. Ki Tae Young and Eugene

The stars of Creating Destiny (2009), Ki Tae Young and Eugene, fell in love on set and tied the knot in 2011. Today, they’re proud parents of two adorable daughters and continue to share their beautiful family moments publicly, radiating love and happiness.

ALSO READ: Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

5. Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hye Ri

Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hye Ri, who starred in the hit drama Reply 1988, had undeniable chemistry. Their on-screen friendship blossomed into real-life romance in 2017. Although they keep their relationship low-key.

6. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

Descendants of the Sun co-stars took the world by storm when they confirmed their relationship and got married in 2017. Sadly, their marriage ended in 2019. Song Joong Ki has since moved on and remarried British actress Katy Louise Saunders, with whom he shares a son.

7. Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young

Two of the biggest names in K-dramas, Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young, fell for each other while shooting City Hunter in 2011. Their romance made headlines, but unfortunately, it lasted only five months before the pair went their separate ways. 

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025

