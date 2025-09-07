Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic

A look at five Hindi sequels that arrived with big expectations but largely disappointed critics and audiences; for weak scripts, stale jokes, or failure to match the original’s spark.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Untitled-design-1Released in 2021 as a revival of the hit 2005 caper, Bunty Aur Babli 2 reunited the brand with new faces alongside veterans. Critics said the film relied too much on nostalgia and star cameos while offering a thin script and uneven humour, making it feel like a pale imitation of the original.

Bheja Fry 2

Untitled-design-2The 2011 sequel to the beloved comedy Bheja Fry struggled to recreate the original’s tight premise. Reviewers noted the pacing and writing were weaker, jokes were fewer and flatter, and the comic chemistry that made the first film a sleeper hit was largely missing.

Hungama 2

Untitled-design-3Directed by Priyadarshan and released on OTT in 2021, Hungama 2 aimed to revive the slapstick spirit of earlier hits. Instead, critics called out its tired gags, loose writing and lack of the director’s old control, many found the comedy formula had grown stale rather than freshened.

ALSO READ: 5 Bollywood action franchises, from Baaghi to Singham, that ruled the box office

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Untitled-design-4The 2013 follow-up to the Deol family’s hit leaned hard on overacting and broad humour. While some audiences enjoyed the familiar faces, most reviews said the sequel offered weaker writing and relied on lowbrow comic beats that didn’t match the charm of the first film.

Welcome Back

Untitled-design-5A 2015 sequel to the popular 2007 comedy Welcome, Welcome Back brought back several franchise favourites and did decent business. Still, many critics felt it lacked the original’s energy and leaned on convoluted plots and stale jokes, making it a disappointment for viewers expecting the same magic.

Bhoot Returns

Untitled-designReleased in 2012 as a follow-up to Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot (2003), the film promised chills but disappointed with weak storytelling and predictable scares. Critics felt it relied too heavily on gimmicky 3D effects and failed to capture the haunting atmosphere of the original.

Return of Jewel Thief

Untitled-design-1This 1996 sequel tried to recreate the magic of the 1967 thriller Jewel Thief, which starred Dev Anand. Despite bringing back Anand himself, the film was criticized for its outdated treatment, confusing plot, and lack of the stylish intrigue that made the original a cult hit.

