From Humans in the Loop to Lokah: 4 must-watch Indian films streaming now on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

This week brings a wave of standout Indian films, from Dhanush’s grounded storytelling to Rishab Shetty’s mythical world. This watchlist has something for everyone.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

This week’s line-up proves that Indian filmmakers are firing on all cylinders. Whether it’s Dhanush’s grounded charm, Rishab Shetty’s mythical world-building, Dominic Arun’s daring vision, or Aranya Sahay’s humanist feature, the message is clear - your watchlist is about to overflow because genuinely good, diverse content is landing across platforms.

1. Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

 (dir. Dominic Arun)
A Malayalam superhero story that dares to dream local and large at the same time. Dominic Arun kicks off an ambitious universe built around folklore and metaphysics, with visual scale and emotional depth in equal measure. It’s refreshing to see an Indian superhero story that isn’t aping Hollywood but instead draws from regional myth and mysticism.
Why watch: A new, original superhero saga that feels proudly rooted in Kerala’s soil rather than outer space.

2. Humans in the Loop

 (dir. Aranya Sahay)
Aranya Sahay’s genre-bending debut is both intimate and cerebral. Set in a near-future world where A.I. meets Adivasi identity, this Hindi-Kurukh drama asks what “progress” really means. It’s small in budget but massive in idea , the kind of thoughtful indie that lingers long after the credits roll.
Why watch: A rare Indian topical film that’s grounded in human emotion and cultural context, not just tech talk.

3. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

 (dir. Rishab Shetty)
Rishab Shetty returns to the roots of his folklore-fantasy universe with a prequel that feels grand, mystical and cinematic to its core. Expect chants, rituals, breathtaking visuals, and that goosebump-inducing connection to the land and its deities.
Why watch: For the scale, the lore, and the kind of immersive world-building that reminds you why Indian mythology is cinematic gold.

4. Idli Kadai

 (dir. Dhanush)
Dhanush brings his trademark sincerity to the director’s chair once again and this time for a warm, personal Tamil drama about family, food, and identity. The story of a man who returns home to revive his parents’ humble eatery is as flavourful as its title. Think emotion, nostalgia, and a generous serving of heart.
Why watch: Comfort cinema at its best, it feels like a Sunday lunch with your favourite people.

