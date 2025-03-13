Salman Khan’s fandom is unmatched! From packed theaters to grand celebrations on his film releases, he receives immense love. While all his characters are adored, his iconic Prem roles hold a special place in our hearts. Let’s take a look at the times he brought Prem to life on screen.

1. Maine Pyar Kiya



Salman Khan made his debut as Prem in this film, winning hearts as a charming lover boy alongside Bhagyashree.

2. Andaz Apna Apna



Amar and Prem's pranks made this film unforgettable! Salman’s comic timing and charm added to the fun, making his performance a standout.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!



Who can forget the sizzling chemistry between Bhaijaan and Madhuri Dixit in this film? As Prem, he charmed us all; playing a playful brother-in-law, a devoted lover and a dutiful son.

4. Judwaa



This charming Prem had a mischievous twin, Raja; both played by Salman Khan. The film’s hilarious chaos and comic misunderstandings gave us plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

5. No Entry



Not every Prem Salman Khan played was a gentleman. In this film, he juggles multiple affairs despite being married. With his clever schemes and hilarious traps for his friends, the story unfolds with endless comedic twists.

6. Chal Mere Bhai



In this film, Prem is an aspiring actor who is willing to sacrifice his love for his brother, Vicky. His family-first attitude and irresistible charm make him a character to remember.

7. Hum Saath-Saath Hain



In this film, Prem embodies the ideal family man, upholding values and traditions. His belief in togetherness made him a beloved character in every Indian household.

8. Biwi No.1



In this film, Prem strays into an extramarital affair, leaving his wife behind. However, fate takes a twist, leading him back to where he belongs. His character is a perfect blend of comedy and drama.

9. Partner



The iconic duo; Salman and Govinda, keeps us entertained with nonstop laughter. Prem plays a love guru to Bhaskar and ends up finding his own love along the way. With action, comedy and drama, this film has it all.

10. Ready



In this film, Prem does everything possible to win his love. Packed with energetic dance numbers and family drama, it’s a complete entertainer