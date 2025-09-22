From Hrithik Roshan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood heroes who nailed spy characters

Parag Tyagi reveals chilling moments before Shefali Jariwala’s death: ‘Felt like something was about…’
ENTERTAINMENT
From larger-than-life action thrillers to gritty political dramas, Bollywood has given us some unforgettable spy characters. This list brings you 5 heroes who made espionage stylish, intense and unforgettable on screen.
Hrithik Roshan set the screen ablaze as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a suave RAW agent with jaw-dropping action moves. With slick stunts and a gripping storyline, he redefined the Bollywood spy hero.
Saif Ali Khan played the sharp and resourceful Agent Vinod in a globe-trotting thriller. Packed with mystery, action and international intrigue, the film gave Bollywood its own stylish secret agent.
John Abraham brought realism to the spy genre with Madras Cafe, playing Major Vikram Singh caught in a tense political web. He later returned as an undercover RAW agent in Romeo Akbar Walter, proving his strong grip on intense espionage roles.
Sidharth Malhotra impressed audiences as an undercover RAW agent in Pakistan during the 1970s. The film beautifully blended patriotism, emotion and thrilling spy drama.
In Neeraj Pandey’s gripping web series, Karan Tacker stood out as Farooq Ali, a field operative in an elite spy team. His strong performance brought depth and realism to the world of intelligence on screen.