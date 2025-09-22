From Hrithik Roshan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood heroes who nailed spy characters

From larger-than-life action thrillers to gritty political dramas, Bollywood has given us some unforgettable spy characters. This list brings you 5 heroes who made espionage stylish, intense and unforgettable on screen.

Hrithik Roshan: War

Hrithik Roshan set the screen ablaze as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a suave RAW agent with jaw-dropping action moves. With slick stunts and a gripping storyline, he redefined the Bollywood spy hero.

Saif Ali Khan: Agent Vinod

Saif Ali Khan played the sharp and resourceful Agent Vinod in a globe-trotting thriller. Packed with mystery, action and international intrigue, the film gave Bollywood its own stylish secret agent.

John Abraham: Madras Cafe and Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham brought realism to the spy genre with Madras Cafe, playing Major Vikram Singh caught in a tense political web. He later returned as an undercover RAW agent in Romeo Akbar Walter, proving his strong grip on intense espionage roles.

Sidharth Malhotra: Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra impressed audiences as an undercover RAW agent in Pakistan during the 1970s. The film beautifully blended patriotism, emotion and thrilling spy drama.

Karan Tacker: Special Ops

In Neeraj Pandey’s gripping web series, Karan Tacker stood out as Farooq Ali, a field operative in an elite spy team. His strong performance brought depth and realism to the world of intelligence on screen.