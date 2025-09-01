From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Glamour, comedy, action and even sci-fi; these five Bollywood films started as single hits but went on to become massive franchises. Loved by audiences across generations, they’ve turned into long-running brands with sequels, spin-offs and cult status.

Housefull

Released in 2010, Housefull redefined slapstick comedies in Bollywood with its multi-star ensemble, quirky storytelling, and chaotic humour. With Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh leading the madness, the film’s popularity gave rise to multiple sequels like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Housefull 4 and Housefull 5. It has become one of the most successful comedy franchises in India, with another instalment already in talks.

Golmaal

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) became an instant hit with its wacky characters and laugh-out-loud comedy. Its sequels; Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again, made the series a household name. Known for its recurring cast and slapstick energy, the franchise has become one of Bollywood’s longest-running comedy brands, with fans still waiting for Golmaal 5.

Dhoom

When Dhoom hit theatres in 2004, it set the stage for stylish action thrillers in India. The franchise grew bigger with Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3, introducing star-studded villains like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, jaw-dropping stunts, and sleek bikes. Today, Dhoom remains one of Bollywood’s most successful action franchises, with talks of Dhoom 4 constantly buzzing among fans.

Dhamaal

The comedy caper Dhamaal (2007) became a surprise hit thanks to its rib-tickling storyline and strong ensemble cast. Its success gave birth to sequels like Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal, each delivering family-friendly entertainment packed with fun chaos. Over the years, the Dhamaal series has earned its place as one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises.

Koi... Mil Gaya

Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) wasn’t just a blockbuster, it created India’s first superhero universe. The story of Rohit and alien Jadoo grew into the Krrish franchise, with Krrish and Krrish 3 turning Hrithik Roshan into Bollywood’s beloved superhero. This mix of sci-fi, emotions, and action became a unique offering in Indian cinema, with Krrish 4 eagerly awaited by fans.