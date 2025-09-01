Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Glamour, comedy, action and even sci-fi; these five Bollywood films started as single hits but went on to become massive franchises. Loved by audiences across generations, they’ve turned into long-running brands with sequels, spin-offs and cult status.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Housefull

Untitled-design-1Released in 2010, Housefull redefined slapstick comedies in Bollywood with its multi-star ensemble, quirky storytelling, and chaotic humour. With Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh leading the madness, the film’s popularity gave rise to multiple sequels like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Housefull 4 and Housefull 5. It has become one of the most successful comedy franchises in India, with another instalment already in talks.

Golmaal

Untitled-design-2Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) became an instant hit with its wacky characters and laugh-out-loud comedy. Its sequels; Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again, made the series a household name. Known for its recurring cast and slapstick energy, the franchise has become one of Bollywood’s longest-running comedy brands, with fans still waiting for Golmaal 5.

Dhoom

Untitled-design-3When Dhoom hit theatres in 2004, it set the stage for stylish action thrillers in India. The franchise grew bigger with Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3, introducing star-studded villains like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, jaw-dropping stunts, and sleek bikes. Today, Dhoom remains one of Bollywood’s most successful action franchises, with talks of Dhoom 4 constantly buzzing among fans.

Dhamaal

Untitled-design-4The comedy caper Dhamaal (2007) became a surprise hit thanks to its rib-tickling storyline and strong ensemble cast. Its success gave birth to sequels like Double Dhamaal and Total Dhamaal, each delivering family-friendly entertainment packed with fun chaos. Over the years, the Dhamaal series has earned its place as one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises.

Koi... Mil Gaya

Untitled-design-5Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) wasn’t just a blockbuster, it created India’s first superhero universe. The story of Rohit and alien Jadoo grew into the Krrish franchise, with Krrish and Krrish 3 turning Hrithik Roshan into Bollywood’s beloved superhero. This mix of sci-fi, emotions, and action became a unique offering in Indian cinema, with Krrish 4 eagerly awaited by fans.

