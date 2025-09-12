From Helen to Aruna Irani: 5 legendary item girls who lit up Bollywood's golden era

The original item girls of Bollywood’s golden era set the stage on fire with their dazzling dance moves, bold style, and unforgettable performances that continue to inspire cinema today.

Helen

Often called the dancing diva of Bollywood, Helen redefined item numbers in Hindi cinema. With her unmatched grace and striking stage presence, she mesmerised audiences in classics like 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja' (Caravan) and 'Yeh Mera Dil' (Don). Her charm and boldness made her the benchmark for all future item songs.

Bindu

Bindu carved a niche for herself as the ultimate vamp of the 1970s. Known for her fiery screen image and glamorous avatar, she turned every cabaret sequence into a showstopper. Her performance in 'Mera Naam Shabnam' (Kati Patang) remains one of the most stylish item numbers of the golden era.

Aruna Irani

With her lively expressions and vibrant energy, Aruna Irani became a household name for her unforgettable dance performances. Songs like 'Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani' (Caravan) showcased her ability to bring playfulness and magnetism to the screen, ensuring she stood out even in multi-star casts.

ALSO READ: From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars

Jayshree T

Jayshree T’s captivating eyes and infectious smile made her a favourite for party songs and dance sequences. She added sparkle to films with numbers such as 'Aankhen Meri Maikhana', proving her versatility as both a dancer and a performer who could elevate any scene with her glamour.

Padma Khanna

Padma Khanna brought her Kathak training into Bollywood, blending classical artistry with commercial appeal. Her celebrated performance in 'Husn Ke Lakhon Rang' (Johnny Mera Naam) displayed her ability to balance grace with sensuality, making her one of the most admired dancers of her time.