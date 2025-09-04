Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen

These five pairings are redefining female-led cinema, with power-packed performances, fresh storytelling, and a whole lot of glamour.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu: Baaghi 4

Untitled-design-1Two fresh faces join the Baaghi franchise: Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu are all set to star alongside Tiger Shroff. Packed with high-octane stunts, action, and glam, this film has already created massive buzz. Their pairing adds freshness to the much-loved action series.

Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia: Do You Wanna Partner

Untitled-design-2Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia team up in this exciting Prime Video film that blends comedy and drama. The story revolves around two women taking on a new venture together, with plenty of laughs, drama, and heartwarming moments along the way. Their pairing promises a fun watch filled with sparkle and sass.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Untitled-design-3This colourful entertainer brings Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra together for the first time. With catchy songs, dance numbers, and vibrant storytelling, the film is already catching attention. Fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen in this youthful, fun-filled project.

ALSO READ: From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh: Alpha

Untitled-design-4Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh headline Alpha, a female-led action thriller set in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. Both actresses play strong, contrasting characters, bringing power and style to the big screen. High-octane action, slick visuals, and a bold storyline make this one of the most awaited films.

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna: Cocktail 2

Untitled-design-5The much-loved Cocktail gets a stylish sequel with a brand-new star cast. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna step into lead roles, bringing freshness to this glamorous, music-driven love story. Their pairing with Shahid Kapoor promises a contemporary spin on romance and drama.

