From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform

Deepika Padukone has delivered some of her most powerful performances in uniform, from the action-packed Fighter to Singham Again. Her commanding presence and strong portrayals make these roles inspiring, showcasing women in authority and redefining power on the big screen.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's most powerful roles in uniform

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, known for her ability to transform into every role she undertakes. Among her many performances, her roles in uniform stand out for their intensity, elegance, and inspiring portrayal of women in positions of authority.

Fighter (2024)

Untitled-design-61

In Fighter, Deepika plays a fierce Air Force pilot, balancing action sequences with emotional depth. Her portrayal highlights discipline, courage, and determination, marking a turning point in how women in uniform are represented in Bollywood action films.

Singham Again (2023)

'Singham Again' trailer: Ajay Devgn returns, Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse - The Hindu

Deepika’s role in Singham Again shows her as a strong law enforcement officer. Her commanding presence and chemistry with co-star Ajay Devgn make her scenes memorable, emphasising justice and integrity while breaking stereotypes of women in action roles.

Pathaan

Untitled-design-63

Deepika Padukone played a spy in the thrilling film Pathaan, flawlessly donning various armed uniforms. She delivered intense action sequences with precision and style, proving her ability to master diverse roles and nail performances across different uniformed characters with equal finesse and power.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of upcoming films, both expected to be action-packed. She will join forces with director Atlee for the highly anticipated AA22XA6, starring opposite Allu Arjun. In addition, she will lead Lady Singham from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, delivering a powerful solo performance in a uniformed role that fans are eagerly anticipating.

