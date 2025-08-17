Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show
'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests
War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..
BPH vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit match
Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try
Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell
Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’
'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you
From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform
ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone has delivered some of her most powerful performances in uniform, from the action-packed Fighter to Singham Again. Her commanding presence and strong portrayals make these roles inspiring, showcasing women in authority and redefining power on the big screen.
Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, known for her ability to transform into every role she undertakes. Among her many performances, her roles in uniform stand out for their intensity, elegance, and inspiring portrayal of women in positions of authority.
In Fighter, Deepika plays a fierce Air Force pilot, balancing action sequences with emotional depth. Her portrayal highlights discipline, courage, and determination, marking a turning point in how women in uniform are represented in Bollywood action films.
Deepika’s role in Singham Again shows her as a strong law enforcement officer. Her commanding presence and chemistry with co-star Ajay Devgn make her scenes memorable, emphasising justice and integrity while breaking stereotypes of women in action roles.
Deepika Padukone played a spy in the thrilling film Pathaan, flawlessly donning various armed uniforms. She delivered intense action sequences with precision and style, proving her ability to master diverse roles and nail performances across different uniformed characters with equal finesse and power.
Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of upcoming films, both expected to be action-packed. She will join forces with director Atlee for the highly anticipated AA22XA6, starring opposite Allu Arjun. In addition, she will lead Lady Singham from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, delivering a powerful solo performance in a uniformed role that fans are eagerly anticipating.
ALSO READ: Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’