From Farah Khan to Madhuri Dixit: 7 Bollywood stars gaining popularity with food vlogging

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19
Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know
The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'
Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe
After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly
'On the road to recovery': BCCI provides latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury
Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Victim’s lawyer makes big statement, says 'we will not be...'
ENTERTAINMENT
From Farah Khan’s chef recipes to Madhuri Dixit’s homely cooking, Bollywood stars are embracing food vlogging with authentic flavours while connecting with fans in a refreshing new way.
Bollywood's relationship with food dates back nearly to the beginnings of the film industry itself. From family gatherings to late-night snacks on movie sets, food has always played a vital role in the lifestyle of the film fraternity.
In recent years, several Bollywood stars have discovered the joy of food vlogging. They share recipes, kitchen hacks, and personal stories through their YouTube channels, connecting with fans beyond movies. Let’s take a look at some of these celebrities who are making a mark in the world of culinary content.
1. Bharti Singh: 8.28M Subscribers
Comedian and television host Bharti Singh has become a household name not just for her humour but also for her lively food vlogs. Her channel is filled with fun cooking challenges, street food explorations, and glimpses into her personal life.
2. Ashish Vidyarthi: 2.38M Subscribers
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi's YouTube channel explores food across India and abroad. His series 'Foodie Tales' beautifully blends travel, culture, and cuisine.
3. Madhuri Dixit: 1.31M Subscribers
The timeless diva Madhuri Dixit is known for her elegance on screen and now, for her graceful presence in the kitchen. On her channel, she shares simple recipes, healthy meal ideas from her daily life.
ALSO READ: 5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home
4. Farah Khan: 2.4M Subscribers
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has become one of the most popular celebrity food vloggers. Her channel is filled with laughter, heartwarming family moments, and delicious recipes.
5. Bhagyashree Dassani: 512K Subscribers
Bhagyashree, who won hearts with Maine Pyar Kiya, now shares healthy, homely, and balanced recipes through her channel.
6. Jackie Shroff: 851 Subscribers
Bollywood’s Jaggu Dada brings his raw, unfiltered charm to the kitchen. Jackie Shroff’s food videos showcased simple, earthy dishes like Kaanda Bhindi Sookha and Anda Kadi Patta, resonating with his fans, giving them a glimpse of his grounded personality.
7. Hansal Mehta: 165 Subscribers
Hansal Mehta is a known foodie. He shares easy recipes, personal stories, and his take on culinary creativity, often blending flavours from his travels and experiences in filmmaking.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Why these celebrities swear by early dinner, how it works?