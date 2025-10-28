FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

From Farah Khan to Madhuri Dixit: 7 Bollywood stars gaining popularity with food vlogging

From Farah Khan’s chef recipes to Madhuri Dixit’s homely cooking, Bollywood stars are embracing food vlogging with authentic flavours while connecting with fans in a refreshing new way.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

From Farah Khan to Madhuri Dixit: 7 Bollywood stars gaining popularity with food vlogging
Bollywood’s timeless bond with food

Bollywood's relationship with food dates back nearly to the beginnings of the film industry itself. From family gatherings to late-night snacks on movie sets, food has always played a vital role in the lifestyle of the film fraternity.

Celebrities who have turned food into their second career

In recent years, several Bollywood stars have discovered the joy of food vlogging. They share recipes, kitchen hacks, and personal stories through their YouTube channels, connecting with fans beyond movies. Let’s take a look at some of these celebrities who are making a mark in the world of culinary content.

1. Bharti Singh: 8.28M Subscribers

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh has become a household name not just for her humour but also for her lively food vlogs. Her channel is filled with fun cooking challenges, street food explorations, and glimpses into her personal life.

2. Ashish Vidyarthi: 2.38M Subscribers

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi's YouTube channel explores food across India and abroad. His series 'Foodie Tales' beautifully blends travel, culture, and cuisine.

3. Madhuri Dixit: 1.31M Subscribers

The timeless diva Madhuri Dixit is known for her elegance on screen and now, for her graceful presence in the kitchen. On her channel, she shares simple recipes, healthy meal ideas from her daily life.

ALSO READ: 5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home

4. Farah Khan: 2.4M Subscribers

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has become one of the most popular celebrity food vloggers. Her channel is filled with laughter, heartwarming family moments, and delicious recipes.

5. Bhagyashree Dassani: 512K Subscribers

Bhagyashree, who won hearts with Maine Pyar Kiya, now shares healthy, homely, and balanced recipes through her channel.

6. Jackie Shroff: 851 Subscribers

Bollywood’s Jaggu Dada brings his raw, unfiltered charm to the kitchen. Jackie Shroff’s food videos showcased simple, earthy dishes like Kaanda Bhindi Sookha and Anda Kadi Patta, resonating with his fans, giving them a glimpse of his grounded personality.

7. Hansal Mehta: 165 Subscribers

Hansal Mehta is a known foodie. He shares easy recipes, personal stories, and his take on culinary creativity, often blending flavours from his travels and experiences in filmmaking.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Why these celebrities swear by early dinner, how it works?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
