From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

From the classic charm of Seeta Aur Geeta to the suspense of Do Patti, Bollywood has long used identical twins to create drama, comedy, and emotional depth. These seven films prove that when it comes to double roles, the entertainment truly doubles up.

Do Patti (2024)

Kriti Sanon shines in a double role as Shailee and Saumya, twin sisters caught in a web of rivalry and suspicion. When both accuse the same man of betrayal, their lives spiral into mystery and conflict. The film blends suspense, sibling drama, and thrilling twists.

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Aamir Khan brings intensity to the screen as twins Sahir and Samar. While Sahir plots daring heists, his autistic brother Samar adds an emotional depth to the story. The twin twist gives this high-octane thriller its most powerful moments.

Judwaa (1997)

This Salman Khan starrer is one of Bollywood’s most popular twin comedies. Playing Raja and Prem, Salman brings double the fun as the separated brothers whose mirrored antics, fights, and romances create nonstop entertainment.

Gopi Kishan (1994)

Suniel Shetty plays both Gopi, a timid and honest cop, and Kishan, his rough-around-the-edges twin. Unknown to each other since birth, their worlds collide, leading to comic confusion, mistaken identities, and a heartfelt reunion.

ChaalBaaz (1989)

Sridevi delivers one of her most iconic performances as Anju and Manju, twins with opposite personalities. While one is meek and timid, the other is fiery and fearless. Their swapped lives expose family cruelty and bring justice, all with a dose of comedy and drama.

Angoor (1982)

This comedy gem features not one but two sets of identical twins. A series of hilarious mix-ups unfolds when both pairs land in the same city. Mistaken identities, confused spouses, and endless laughter make this one of Bollywood’s best twin comedies.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Hema Malini’s double act as Seeta and Geeta became a milestone in Hindi cinema. The sisters, raised apart, exchange lives; with the timid Seeta learning courage and the bold Geeta teaching the villains a lesson. It remains a classic twin-swap story loved across generations.