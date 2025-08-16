From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Celebrities Angad, Maniesh, Barkha, and Divyanka share how Pilates has transformed their fitness routines. From improved flexibility and core strength to better posture, they reveal their favorite Pilates exercises and tips for incorporating this effective workout into daily life.

Pilates has become a go-to fitness regimen for many, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Celebrities like Angad Bedi, Maniesh Paul, Barkha Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi have opened up about how Pilates has positively impacted their health, fitness, and overall well-being. From enhancing flexibility to strengthening the core, these celebrities swear by the methodical and mindful exercises of Pilates.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, a long-time fitness enthusiast, highlights the holistic benefits of Pilates. For her, it’s not just about aesthetics; Pilates improves flexibility, tones muscles, and promotes better alignment. Divyanka’s routine combines classic mat exercises with reformer Pilates for a complete full-body workout.

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh shares that Pilates has been a game-changer for her mental and physical health. The mindful aspect of Pilates allows her to connect with her body, relieve stress, and improve posture. Her go-to exercises include stretches and core-strengthening routines that can be done at home or in the studio.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul, the energetic host and actor, incorporates Pilates to complement his high-paced lifestyle. He emphasises that Pilates not only strengthens muscles but also improves stamina and concentration. Maniesh’s favourite moves involve balance-focused exercises that challenge the core and enhance body coordination.

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi, known for his fit and athletic frame, credits Pilates for his toned core and improved posture. According to him, the focus on controlled movements and breathing helps reduce the risk of injuries, making it an ideal workout even for someone with a busy schedule. His routine includes a mix of mat Pilates and resistance exercises to maintain strength and flexibility simultaneously.

