'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's Ba**tards of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'

PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elit

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Celebrities Angad, Maniesh, Barkha, and Divyanka share how Pilates has transformed their fitness routines. From improved flexibility and core strength to better posture, they reveal their favorite Pilates exercises and tips for incorporating this effective workout into daily life.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

TRENDING NOW

Pilates has become a go-to fitness regimen for many, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Celebrities like Angad Bedi, Maniesh Paul, Barkha Singh, and Divyanka Tripathi have opened up about how Pilates has positively impacted their health, fitness, and overall well-being. From enhancing flexibility to strengthening the core, these celebrities swear by the methodical and mindful exercises of Pilates.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, a long-time fitness enthusiast, highlights the holistic benefits of Pilates. For her, it’s not just about aesthetics; Pilates improves flexibility, tones muscles, and promotes better alignment. Divyanka’s routine combines classic mat exercises with reformer Pilates for a complete full-body workout.

Untitled-design-19

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh shares that Pilates has been a game-changer for her mental and physical health. The mindful aspect of Pilates allows her to connect with her body, relieve stress, and improve posture. Her go-to exercises include stretches and core-strengthening routines that can be done at home or in the studio.

Untitled-design-22.jpg

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul, the energetic host and actor, incorporates Pilates to complement his high-paced lifestyle. He emphasises that Pilates not only strengthens muscles but also improves stamina and concentration. Maniesh’s favourite moves involve balance-focused exercises that challenge the core and enhance body coordination.

Untitled-design-21.jpg

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi, known for his fit and athletic frame, credits Pilates for his toned core and improved posture. According to him, the focus on controlled movements and breathing helps reduce the risk of injuries, making it an ideal workout even for someone with a busy schedule. His routine includes a mix of mat Pilates and resistance exercises to maintain strength and flexibility simultaneously.

Untitled-design-20.jpg

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur Pilates workout is all about pure fitness goals, SEE PICS

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sipyy calls Amjad Khan 'CHUHA'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on his 'dear neighbour' US President Donald Trump, says, 'Ukraine war would have not happened if...'
Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on US President Donald Trump...
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real reason
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real rea
Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral
Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry...
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'
Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE