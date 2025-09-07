From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

From Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat to Hrithik Roshan in Jodha Akhbar, Bollywood stars have redefined timeless fashion with their stunning vintage looks on screen. These actors brought history alive with royal costumes, intricate jeweller, and authentic styles that continue to inspire fashion today.

Cinema has always been a powerful medium to bring history alive, and nothing does it better than period films. From royal costumes to vintage silhouettes, certain actors have redefined timeless fashion by flawlessly stepping into iconic roles. Their looks not only transported audiences to another era but also set new standards for elegance and authenticity. Here are six actors who nailed vintage fashion on screen.

Deepika Padukone - Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Queen Padmavati showcased intricate lehengas, royal jewellery, and Rajasthani regal attire. Her look became the benchmark for grandeur in period dramas.

Ranveer Singh - Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh’s transformation into Peshwa Bajirao was a masterclass in blending masculinity with elegance. His regal turbans, angarkhas, and warrior attire captured the Maratha era’s fashion essence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Jodhaa Akbar

As Queen Jodhaa, Aishwarya embodied timeless Mughal-era fashion. Her heavy Rajput jewellery, layered lehengas, and richly embroidered costumes set a standard for period styling in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan - Jodhaa Akbar

Alongside Aishwarya, Hrithik’s majestic portrayal of Emperor Akbar highlighted royal robes, turbans, and armour that perfectly captured Mughal grandeur, making his performance unforgettable.

Kangana Ranaut - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana’s fierce warrior look as Rani Lakshmi Bai balanced tradition and practicality. Her battle-ready saris, armour, and jewellery reflected both strength and grace.

Shahid Kapoor - Padmaavat

Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat carried the dignity of Rajput royalty. He was seen wearing regal turbans, embroidered armour, and traditional Rajputana attire in the film.

