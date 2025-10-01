From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan: 7 films that prove Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen jodi

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen duo. From DDLJ to My Name Is Khan, these 7 films showcase their unmatched chemistry, emotional depth, and charm, proving why fans continue to adore their memorable pairing across generations.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most legendary on-screen pairs. Over the years, their natural chemistry, playful banter, and emotional depth have made them a fan favourite across generations. From youthful romances to mature dramas, these actors have created some of the most memorable cinematic moments. Here’s a look at 7 films that truly established the SRK-Kajol magic.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Often hailed as the ultimate Bollywood romance, DDLJ immortalised their pairing in Indian cinema. Their portrayal of Raj and Simran was heartfelt, charming, and instantly memorable, setting the benchmark for on-screen chemistry.

Baazigar (1993)

One of their earliest collaborations, this thriller showcased SRK’s edgy persona and Kajol’s expressive acting. Their intense scenes and compelling performances made audiences take notice of this promising duo.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

This iconic college romance defined a generation of love stories. The playful and heartfelt interactions between Rahul and Anjali highlighted their perfect balance of humour, charm, and emotional connection.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

A grand family drama that explored love, respect, and familial bonds. SRK and Kajol’s mature chemistry added warmth and emotional depth, making the film unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Before watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, watch Rohit Saraf’s top 7 films and web series

My Name Is Khan (2010)

This socially relevant drama displayed a more mature side of their chemistry. Their on-screen relationship was tender and genuine, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

Dilwale (2015)

Returning after a long gap, the duo brought nostalgia and energy to this romantic action film. Their playful banter and romantic spark delighted longtime fans and introduced their magic to a new generation.

Yes Boss (1997)

This romantic comedy highlighted their early chemistry, with a mix of humour, romance, and charm. It was an early glimpse of the iconic pairing they would later become.

From intense thrillers to timeless romances, these seven films showcase why SRK and Kajol are considered Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen duo. Their effortless chemistry, emotional resonance, and charm continue to captivate audiences, proving that some cinematic partnerships are truly unforgettable.