Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Crash Landing On You to When Life Gives You Tangerines: 7 must-watch romantic K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar

Take a look at these seven romantic K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar that deliver unforgettable tales of passion, heartbreak, and hope that redefine modern romance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

From Crash Landing On You to When Life Gives You Tangerines: 7 must-watch romantic K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar
Korean dramas have become a global sensation, captivating audiences with their heartfelt storytelling and stunning cinematography. Among them, romantic K-dramas blend humour, heartbreak, and hope, creating unique love stories.

Here’s a look at seven romantic K-dramas you can stream on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar that promise to keep your heart fluttering.

1. Something In The Rain (Prime Video / Netflix) 

This beautifully written drama tells the story of a woman in her 30s who unexpectedly falls for her best friend’s younger brother after he returns from working abroad. What begins as a quiet friendship soon blossoms into an intense love story. 

2. Crash Landing On You (Netflix)

Crash Landing On You is a cross-border love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army officer. After an accident during a paragliding trip, she finds herself stranded in North Korea, where he helps her hide. Despite danger and political tension, love blossoms in the most unlikely circumstances. 

3. Snowdrop (Disney+ Hotstar)

Set against the politically charged backdrop of 1987 South Korea, Snowdrop tells the story of a young woman who shelters a wounded man, unaware that he’s hiding a dangerous secret. What follows is a moving, tragic love story that explores trust, loyalty, and sacrifice.

4. Descendants Of The Sun (Netflix)

This military romance revolves around a brave special forces captain and a skilled surgeon who fall in love while serving in a war-torn country. Their relationship is tested by their demanding professions and the life-threatening situations they face.

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025

5. Lovely Runner (Netflix)

A fan gets a chance to rewrite fate when she travels 15 years into the past to save her favourite idol from a tragic death. As she tries to change destiny, she also rediscovers her own courage and love.

6. Soundtrack #1 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Two lifelong friends are forced to confront their true feelings when they live together for two weeks to write a love song. Their creative journey blurs the line between friendship and romance, leading to tender and emotional moments.

7. When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Spanning six decades, this touching drama follows Ae-sun, an aspiring poet, and Gwan-sik, her lover, as they navigate life, loss, and love on Jeju Island. Told through their daughter’s eyes, it’s an inspiring story of enduring affection and resilience, based on a real-life couple.

ALSO READ: From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
