From couture to décor: Take a look at style mavens who are now successful interior designers too!

Here’s looking at style mavens who’ve made a successful transition from fashion to interiors...

Fashion, interiors, sculpture and canvas... are all different forms of art. So it’s natural for fashion designers to let their freak flags fly high and enter arenas of decor, interiors and weddings. The first name that comes to mind is of couturier Tarun Tahiliani, who is currently giving his magic touch to South superstar Ram Charan’s sprawling mansion in Hyderabad. The master of drapes is among the leading designers who’ve effortlessly embraced interiors with his signature aesthetic. He talks about the Hyderabadi project where he’s infused his philosophy of inculcating something from ancient India and reinterpreting it in the modern context — be it the flooring or cornices etc. It’s an old, rarefied mansion which is being refurbished.

A logical extension

Designer JJ Valaya’s foray into interiors with House of Valaya has been a logical extension. As with most progressive fashion houses worldwide, Valaya, too, has evolved into a luxury home collection of furniture, furnishings, floors and walls along with his signature tapestries. “This is a logical extension and is something that is very close to my heart,” he shares.

As a design house with its own distinct language of modern maximalism, he also believes that any space needs to have contradictions in order to create interest and so he likes spaces, which speak an evolved design language, combining seemingly opposite elements into one cohesive look.

Spaces talk to you...

In an exclusive with After Hrs, Tarun shares, “The spaces talk to you and as you sketch one creative thread takes you to another. There have been many briefs and meetings with Ram Charan’s family. I like to design in the right context. I strongly believe that good design follows function. It’s been seven to eight months and I am currently trying to illustrate renderings (drawn things myself and references). The overall design is rich yet understated. I don’t like to clutter the space. It’s a home and a reflection of their personalities. They are all strong individuals yet quiet in their own way. At the end of the day, comfort is key. It has to be comfortable for everyone. I have worked with Upasana (Ram Charan’s wife) in the past when I did her family-run Apollo Hospital’s lobby.”

When I ask him if he’s flirted with his signature drapes, Tarun says that there are no drapes. “Because they gather too much dust. Of course, there are layers of fabrics emitting translucence for privacy. All in all, the mansion is about timeless elegance. There’s a staircase and a landscaped garden — everything is theatrical, but understated. We’ve played with the surrounding elements like the Deccan boulders,” he shares.

For Tahiliani, the high-point of this project has been the balance between the workmanship and the easy-to-live in vibe it radiates. “The best part about working on an interior project is interactions with the clients. The family is incredibly inspiring. Chiranjeevi is extremely sweet, down-to-earth and gentle. And it’s great to know the other side of these larger-than-life individuals. The family comprises four strong individuals, however, getting all of them to agree to something has been a breeze. In couture, I often use this phrase ‘gentle bullying’. You know when clients come up with their own requirements and don’t see the big picture. We’re in the business of visualising and we need to make them understand that this will work and this won’t.”

Tarun has used the same light consultant who did his Mumbai store. All the rooms have a different mood and he has worked on a tropical landscaped garden with Deccan plants. “It’s a garden with a wild edge and I think everything should have a wild edge to it. When you sit outside, you look on the inside and vice versa, so that harmony is there,” he adds.

It’s about personalising

Delhi-based designer duo Gauri and Nainika’s interior style echoes their design aesthetic. The talented sisters known for their evening wear, have always been inspired by the classic and timeless designs. Nainika shares, “Classic stripes, four-poster beds, rich velvet and leather — have been some of our elements. With interiors, it’s also about what the client wants and then you personalise it. Our signature interiors look is classic luxurious, understated statement making.”

Loveseats draped in bold black and white stripes, a romantic white four-poster bed, oak dining chairs in a grain-sack jute, statement making maritime pendant lights, tripods and reproductions of other classics are some of the highlights of the collection.

Nainika has been inspired by the classic Ralph Lauren homes and admires classic French design and modern interpretations of classic styles.

Classic furniture shapes such as the Chesterfield, the Porters Chair and the Trestle table rendered in luxurious velvets, leathers and the finest oaks and teaks combined with authentic hand craftsmanship come together to create a space that is warm, refined and bold. Collaborations with Tarun Vadehra for Furniture, Vadehra Art Gallery and Tasveer for Art Photography, Klove for Bespoke Lighting have made it possible for Gauri and Nainika to take forward their passion and love for style and design.

My sensibilities flow into interiors

For designer Nandita Mahtani, it was a natural process to get into interiors. “My sensibilities flow into interiors as well. For example, I do classic contemporary and of course, it depends from client to client. I’m veering towards Art Deco. All in all it is similar to the way I dress, which is quite clean and monochromatic as well. You need a space in which you can live and don’t get sick of. You don’t change your home too often,” shares Mahtani.

Recently, the tall and athletic designer did a house in Alibaug and she calls it her dream project as the clients gave her the creative freedom. “Of course, I ran things by them and they were happy with the outcome. I have been very lucky with all my projects and clients. I see their age, style and interest and I play around.”

Mahtani likes the 1920s era in interiors history and swears by the classic appeal of Ralph Lauren homes. She recently worked on a high-rise condominium in New York. “It was a great learning experience and challenging at the same time because being based out of India, we were in completely different time zones,” she shares.

Currently, she is working on a restaurant project which is still in the initial stages.

It’s amazing how fashion voices like these let their creative mood boards guide their path - whether they are cutting a fabric or landscaping a garden.