From Cannes Jury to Barbie Doll: 5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority, redevelopment, know in detail

Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here

TVK chief Vijay releases video message after Karur stampede kills 41: 'My heart is filled with pain'

Farah Khan BREAKS silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, taking dig at her 8-hour shift demand: 'This new trend…’

Pakistan axe Saim Ayub after Asia Cup disaster; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan back in Test squad for South Africa series

Is Pakistan Army losing its war in Balochistan as Quetta suicide attacks rise?

Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal’s shocking revelation resurfaces amid Asia Cup drama

Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz ahead of 4th season of ILT20, replaces this player

From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: How Bollywood divas rock latex fashion trend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority, redevelopment, know in detail

What is Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority..

Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state

Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in Oct

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

From Cannes Jury to Barbie Doll: 5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey of becoming a global icon. Her achievements prove she is more than a star; she is India’s pride worldwide.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

From Cannes Jury to Barbie Doll: 5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Over the years, she has represented India on several international platforms, breaking barriers and setting milestones that have inspired millions. Here are five of her most remarkable achievements that put India firmly in the global spotlight.

Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS (2012)

In 2012, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Her role focused on spreading awareness about protecting children from HIV and ensuring access to antiretroviral treatment for those in need.

First Indian Actress on Cannes Jury (2003)

In 2003, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to serve as a jury member for the festival’s feature films category. This moment marked a significant breakthrough for Indian cinema on an international stage, highlighting Bollywood’s growing influence in world cinema.

Appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s Show (2005)

In 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was invited to Oprah Winfrey’s famous talk show, 'Women Across the Globe.' This was the first time a Bollywood actress appeared on the global television platform, introducing Indian cinema and culture to millions of viewers worldwide.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week as she walks the runway in dazzling shimmery black look: Watch

The First Bollywood Barbie Doll (2005)

In 2005, she became the first Bollywood actress to have her own Barbie doll. This honour was a significant recognition due to her Popularity worldwide, particularly in markets outside of India.

Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds (2004)

In 2004, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Bollywood actress to be honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in London. The statue, crafted with precision, captured her charm and elegance, standing alongside global icons from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and sports. 

ALSO READ: 'Not your selfie star': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for her Paris Fashion Week runway walk, but praised for…

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gauahar Khan breaks silence after blasting Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19: 'Wasn't there to make...'
Gauahar Khan breaks silence after blasting Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19
Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami
Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami
OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: 'They didn't even...'
OG director Sujeeth on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Good Bad Ugly
Intelligent compliance architecture in the context of international trade operations through AI-propelled SAP GTS leadership by Rajasekhar Talla
Intelligent Compliance: Talla's AI-Driven SAP GTS Architecture for Global Trade
Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here
Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check el
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE