From Cannes Jury to Barbie Doll: 5 times Aishwarya Rai made India proud internationally

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey of becoming a global icon. Her achievements prove she is more than a star; she is India’s pride worldwide.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Over the years, she has represented India on several international platforms, breaking barriers and setting milestones that have inspired millions. Here are five of her most remarkable achievements that put India firmly in the global spotlight.

Goodwill Ambassador for UNAIDS (2012)

In 2012, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Her role focused on spreading awareness about protecting children from HIV and ensuring access to antiretroviral treatment for those in need.

First Indian Actress on Cannes Jury (2003)

In 2003, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to serve as a jury member for the festival’s feature films category. This moment marked a significant breakthrough for Indian cinema on an international stage, highlighting Bollywood’s growing influence in world cinema.

Appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s Show (2005)

In 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was invited to Oprah Winfrey’s famous talk show, 'Women Across the Globe.' This was the first time a Bollywood actress appeared on the global television platform, introducing Indian cinema and culture to millions of viewers worldwide.

The First Bollywood Barbie Doll (2005)

In 2005, she became the first Bollywood actress to have her own Barbie doll. This honour was a significant recognition due to her Popularity worldwide, particularly in markets outside of India.

Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds (2004)

In 2004, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Bollywood actress to be honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in London. The statue, crafted with precision, captured her charm and elegance, standing alongside global icons from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and sports.

